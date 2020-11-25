Good Neighbors Fund: Longtime volunteer for RAM House and others finally has time to read

Since 1971, Roanoke Area Ministries has worked with local churches and businesses to screen applicants for aid — ensuring that their funds are being well-used.
In addition to the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by the Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund, the agency also runs a clothes closet for the homeless and a day shelter — which offers a free, hot lunch every day of the year to anyone in need of a meal.
The program depends heavily on church and community volunteers to work in the kitchen and dining room, freeing up staff to work with the financial aid program.
Once a month for over 30 years, a certain volunteer shows up whose face and name might seem familiar to longtime readers of this newspaper. George Kegley, 92, was a reporter for the area’s morning newspaper — The Roanoke Times — from September 1949 until May 1993, by which time it had merged with its sister paper and afternoon competitor, the Roanoke World-News.
On a humid afternoon in early September, Kegley sat on the expansive porch of his historic Roanoke home and joked that if he’d showed up in the morning on the day he was hired, he likely would have worked instead for the World-News — an evening publication that had already been sent to the presses when he arrived.
Kegley was born in Wytheville, and came to the Roanoke Valley when he enrolled in Roanoke College — which his three sons also attended. He’d never really considered a career in journalism, he said, but he enjoyed working on the college newspaper — an extracurricular activity that would set the course of his life and would come in handy when he was drafted to serve in the Korean War. Instead of being sent overseas, he said, he spent his time at Fort Knox, where he was assigned to writing press releases.
While he was working, Kegley said, he didn’t have much time for volunteering, but he did give blood for 50 years. It added up to 156 gallons — although he said that amount might have been inflated because he gave only plasma the last 10 years, and those donations are counted twice.
That “not much” also including editing the Historical Society of Western Virginia journal for more than 60 years, while at the same time editing Virginia Lutheran Magazine. One of his other long-term commitments has been to the food pantry and clothes closet run by his church, St. Mark’s Lutheran. When he retired, Kegley said, “I said I was going to do some reading,” but instead, “my volunteer work took off.”
He organized camping trips for inner-city children, delivered Meals on Wheels, worked with refugee families and with the Pastoral Counseling Center, served on the board of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, founded the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation, and created a conservation easement on his 116-acre farm. He has volunteered for the Roanoke Rescue Mission and is also the go-to person for anyone with questions about Roanoke’s history.
His wife, Louise, who passed away in 2018, “spent all of her time answering the phone for me,” he said.
Kegley was familiar with RAM and its mission, he said, because St. Mark’s is one of its member congregations. A few years before his retirement, “I just started going over there,” he said. After a few months of working in the dining room setting out utensils, pouring drinks and cleaning up, he said “it just became a habit.” And when the charity needed a Lutheran on the board, he said, he volunteered to serve on it for five years.
Geralyn Trellue, RAM’s development director and volunteer manager, said Kegley “has served for numerous years in the RAM House dining room, always greeting guests with a genuine smile. George has a way of making you feel comfortable and appreciated. His display of kindness and empathy are attributes I so admire.”
Kegley has often compared volunteering to quicksand, because it sucks people in and it’s hard to get out of. But “there are so many needs,” he said. “There’s a sense of fulfillment that comes with helping people.”
It’s easy to get burned out on volunteer work, of course, he said, “but when there’s something that needs doing, you just do it.”
As for RAM’s programs, “it’s a needed service,” he said. Many of the shelter guests aren’t homeless, but instead have mental health issues that keep them from supporting themselves. Others have physical problems, and they arrive on walkers and in wheelchairs, he said. Many of them are regulars. The guests often thank him, Kegley said, and they generally line up for seconds, especially when the food — much of which is donated by restaurants — is particularly good. “The word gets out pretty quick,” he said.
Kegley had to quit working at RAM in March due to COVID-19 restrictions, when the kitchen began handing out bagged lunches. If not for the pandemic, he said, he’d still be working there once a month, as usual. Now, he said, “I’m stuck at home.”
Until about a year ago, he said, he used to mow his own lawn and make cider using an old press he has on his property, but his legs won’t cooperate any more. These days, he said, he’s finally finding the time to tackle the reading he’d planned to do when he retired nearly 30 years ago.
