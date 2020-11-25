Good Neighbors Fund: Longtime volunteer for RAM House and others finally has time to read

Since 1971, Roanoke Area Ministries has worked with local churches and businesses to screen applicants for aid — ensuring that their funds are being well-used.

In addition to the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by the Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund, the agency also runs a clothes closet for the homeless and a day shelter — which offers a free, hot lunch every day of the year to anyone in need of a meal.

The program depends heavily on church and community volunteers to work in the kitchen and dining room, freeing up staff to work with the financial aid program.

Once a month for over 30 years, a certain volunteer shows up whose face and name might seem familiar to longtime readers of this newspaper. George Kegley, 92, was a reporter for the area’s morning newspaper — The Roanoke Times — from September 1949 until May 1993, by which time it had merged with its sister paper and afternoon competitor, the Roanoke World-News.

On a humid afternoon in early September, Kegley sat on the expansive porch of his historic Roanoke home and joked that if he’d showed up in the morning on the day he was hired, he likely would have worked instead for the World-News — an evening publication that had already been sent to the presses when he arrived.