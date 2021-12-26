Good Neighbors Fund: Modern family faces COVID-19, financial strains

The COVID-19 virus is so new, no one really knows how many of those who are infected will end up with long-term symptoms which, because the virus attacks so many different body systems, might actually be several different conditions.

Jessica Gray, the mother of Matt Surprenant’s 4-year-old daughter, Gabby, has asthma, and decided in September that she wanted to get vaccinated. Gray doesn’t drive and depends on him for rides.

He had planned to take her in for her shot, but was out of town for work when she asked. Three days before he could get back, Jessica called Matt and said she’d been infected.

Gray spent nearly two months in the hospital, where she was put on life support and was not expected to live.

“We really thought she was going to die,” he said.

Surprenant, 34, said that when Gray was put on oxygen, she didn’t want to let him leave the hospital room.

“She thought if I went, she would never see Gabby again.”

In November, Jessica had recovered enough to be sent to a rehabilitation center, where she had to learn to walk, talk and breathe again, Surprenant said. Gabby was not allowed to visit the facility, he said, but he arranged to wheel Gray to a door where Jessica saw her little girl for the first time in months.

“We’re close friends,” he said about Gray. “We’re very different people, and we definitely work better as friends, but she’s a great mother and a good woman.”

Surprenant has been an Army medic since 2005, and served in Afghanistan from November 2010 to December 2011. He ruefully shook his head and laughed when reminiscing.

“It sucked, ” he said about his deployment with the 82nd Airborne Division. “I can’t believe I’ve been in for 16 years. I feel like an old man.”

Surprenant was injured when he fell down a set of stairs during a firefight, he said, and is considered 80% service-related disabled. He suffered bruising to his brain, broke one of his vertebrae and was diagnosed with PTSD. But he doesn’t let any if that slow him down.

“I decided I wasn’t going to be a victim of my injury,” he said. “I try to keep my body strong.”

He remains in the Army Reserve, and also works as a bodyguard. He has provided security for CEOs, celebrities, and Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, he said, but his work schedule is irregular.

Although his family helps him with child care and also has assisted financially, during Gray’s illness, he was completely responsible for taking care of his daughter.

“I had to stop work,” he said, and subsequently spent most of his savings on running his household. During this time, he said, he and Gabby became ill with COVID-19, but both recovered fairly quickly. In the meantime, Gray was in danger of becoming homeless because she couldn’t pay her rent.

Surprenant wanted to do something, so he spoke to her landlord, who gave him a list of charities that might help her keep her in the residence.

“I must have called 100 different places,” he said. One of them was to Roanoke Area Ministries, which, through its Emergency Financial Assistance Program, offers grants to help pay for rent, utilities and prescriptions for people have an unexpected expense. The program is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund.

“This is a perfect example of what institutions like this are for,” Surprenant said about RAM. He’s not sure what he would have done without help from the charity.

Gray was scheduled to be home by Thanksgiving, but Surprenant was worried about her managing on her own, and that she would not be able to afford food. Jessica’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits had lapsed because she was hospitalized when it was time for her to re-enroll, he said. But his daughter will never go hungry.

“I won’t let that happen,” he said.

Surprenant said he spends his free time working out at the gym, visiting with family, and being with Gabby. She especially loves it when he flies the drone he uses for work, he said.

“Work and family are my focus.”

His biggest his goal, he said, is for Gray — who previously ran an in-home day care — to get her driver’s license so she could regain her independence “and be a contributing member of society again.” If she can’t ever go back to work, he said, “we’ll get her on some kind of disability.”