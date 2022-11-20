Good Neighbors Fund: Need is greater than ever in 2022 to keep helping those facing tough times

Roanoke Area Ministries has been serving the Roanoke Valley’s poor and homeless since 1971.

The charity offers a day shelter for the unhoused, opportunities for work, and a daily free hot meal for anyone who needs one. Since 1983, The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund has supported the RAM’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which provides help with rent, utilities and medications for those who are experiencing a financial emergency. The program’s aim is to keep people from becoming homeless when they can’t pay a bill. Applications for aid are approved based on need, not on eligibility for government assistance.

The Rev. Milton Hardy Jr., assistant pastor of Greater Prayer Temple Church and a member of RAM’s board of directors, spent his teenage years going to a church his father pastored, across the street from RAM’s Campbell Avenue facility in the West End neighborhood. He gave a personal answer when asked what would happen to the people RAM serves if the agency didn’t exist.

Hardy said he remembered watching as guests from the day shelter crossed the street to come to services.

At the time, he had no idea what RAM was all about. Today, he is all too familiar with its services. Hardy has a cousin who suffers a mental illness and is a regular guest there. Without RAM, he said, “there would be more trouble for him to be in. He could be in jail or in a health crisis. I’ve seen the staff steer him the right way. I don’t know if he’d be alive today if it wasn’t for RAM House.”

The Rev. Andrew Whaley, pastor at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church and vice president of RAM’s board of directors, agreed. Without RAM’s day shelter, he said, “there would be an increase in crime, an increase in indigent care for Carilion [Clinic] and an increase in deaths.”

RAM’s executive director, Melissa Woodson, said the program meets people where they are in their lives.

“The rules aren’t as strict as they would be in an overnight shelter,” Woodson said. “There are a lot of people out there with mental illness. We just let them be. It’s intrinsic to their ability to survive.”

In early November, Hardy and Whaley met with Woodson on Zoom to discuss how the charity fared during the past year and its direction for the future.

The Emergency Financial Assistance program’s need has increased, the three agreed. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic, its accompanying economic inflation and the inability of some to return to work have combined to affect day-to-day life.

“People are very fragile right now,” Woodson said. “Many have been ill with COVID or have been traumatized by watching loved ones die. They’ve lost jobs, been hit with huge medical bills, or even if they’re ready to return to work, have been unable to find affordable child care.”

For many, she said, the stimulus checks, expanded unemployment payments, child tax credits and stays on evictions and utility disconnections offered during the pandemic’s first years either lifted them out of poverty for the first time in their lives or tided them over during a period of unemployment.

“That’s what kind of put people in shock,” Hardy explained. “They saw their electric bills for the first time. We had a flood of people come in. The bills were through the roof.”

Woodson isn’t optimistic that things will get much better in the future.

The need “will probably be heightened,” she said. With Appalachian Power Co. planning a rate increase, “it frightens me what might transpire. This is hitting the lower middle class first.” As rents go up and older dwellings are gentrified, she said, “there are a lot of evictions going on.”

Woodson said that in February 2020, before the pandemic, the charity was serving about 90 meals per day. Those numbers have continued to rise to an average 190 meals. On Oct. 24, the total reached an all-time high of 220 in one day, she said. Woodson thinks people are saving on their food budget by eating at RAM, so they have money for their other bills.

Whaley said his church is involved in a take-home feeding program for elementary students in two high-poverty schools. “Requests for food bags have doubled this year. Wages aren’t keeping up,” he said. “It’s not so much the homeless. The problem is people who are housed, barely, but they don’t have money for lunch.”

RAM’s finance committee “is signing checks for people who are just barely holding on,” Hardy observed. “It’s troubling.”

On top of everything else, Woodson said, “We’re seeing an increase in people who are struggling with substance abuse.”

Last year, Roanoke Times readers donated $241,341 to the Good Neighbors Fund drive. It was the second-highest amount ever collected, short of the previous year’s $280,505. RAM is one of the few charitable organizations that still has funds at the end of the year, since a portion of the money is allotted for each month.

RAM had given out $231,119 by Nov. 1, and Woodson said the remainder would likely be gone by Sunday, when the 2022 campaign begins. Grants and other donations supplemented the Good Neighbors contributions, so $324,648 total went toward rent, medications and utilities.

There have been so many requests for aid that the organization added an additional employee this year to support the existing staff, including those who screen financial aid applicants, Woodson said.

Raleigh Court Presbyterian has donated to RAM since the charity began, but RAM sent people in need to the church until 2016, Whaley said. Processing requests there eventually became too much for staff and volunteers to handle. These days, he said, the church holds several special collections each year to support RAM financially, and refers anyone who comes to the church for help directly to the charity, which uses specialized screening software to determine if an applicant is actually in need.

“We were one of the last holdouts on Grandin Road still doing it ourselves,” Whaley said, referring to the large number of churches on the street. “It’s better to combine our services with theirs.”

During the past few years, RAM’s mission has evolved to emphasize much-needed mental health care for its clients, many of whom are veterans. While guests can still come in and get out of the weather, have a cup of coffee, clean up a bit and wash their clothes, outside mental heath agencies also have been offering their services, Woodson said. But the lack of privacy in the open room that houses the shelter is problematic.

“I would love to see it expand further,” Hardy said about RAM’s programs. “A lot of Pentacostal preachers don’t have a lot of knowledge about RAM House.”

He is working to get more churches involved. “Roanoke has hundreds of storefront churches that are non-denominational, and I want them to know what goes on at RAM,” Hardy said.

Whaley said that as ministers, supporting RAM is an obligation for himself and Hardy. “We’re part of the solution. Jesus Christ is our Lord. We don’t have the option to disdain, dismiss and neglect those in the community.”

Hardy agreed: “We don’t have a choice in the matter.”

The agency itself had some unexpected expenses this year when it had to make major repairs to some of the kitchen equipment, Woodson said. The staff is currently working on its annual online auction, which began Nov. 10, to raise money for operating expenses.

The Good Neighbors Fund drive begins Sunday and ends Dec. 31. During this time, The Roanoke Times will publish a series of profiles of people whom the fund has helped. Readers often ask to give directly to those featured in the stories, but donations cannot be earmarked for individuals.

To donate, visit raminc.org and clicking on the Good Neighbors Fund button. Or clip out the form that appears in the newspaper’s print edition and return it with cash or a check to the address on the form. Please do not send donations to The Roanoke Times office.

In past years, 100% of the money raised went directly to the poor. RAM now reserves 10% of the drive’s proceeds to process aid applications.

The newspaper will publish donors’ and honorees’ names, and RAM will send every donor a thank-you card, or a personal letter to those who give more than $100.