Good Neighbors Fund: New RAM volunteer feeling at home as team player

For most of the 38-year history of The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund, 100% of the money raised to support Roanoke Area Ministries’ Emergency Financial Assistance program — which provides help with rent, utilities and medicine for those faced with a sudden financial crisis — has gone to the needy.

But for the past three years, in a nod to the realities of the manpower and technology it takes to collect and distribute the funds, and because RAM now handles the money collected, instead of the newspaper’s staff, 10% of it goes toward RAM’s operating costs. The Roanoke Times covers publicity costs, which include articles and advertisements about the annual Good Neighbors Fund and providing space in the newspaper and online for them to appear.

It’s a move that has helped the 51-year-old charity, housed in a century-old decomissioned church on Campbell Avenue just west of downton Roanoke, balance its budget for the first time in years, said Executive Director Melissa Woodson.

Volunteers are also a key part of keeping costs down. Linda Jensen, 75, works in RAM’s kitchen, helping to prepare the daily free, hot meal the charity offers every day.

Jensen moved to Roanoke last year from Bismarck, North Dakota, where she’d lived for 40 years, 35 of which were spent working for state government. When she retired, she came here to be with her daughter and teenage granddaughter.

Before she made the big move, Jensen — who didn’t know anyone else in Roanoke and was worried about leaving old friends — wanted to make sure it was the right thing to do. So she spent a week looking around, checking out the Roanoke Valley for opportunities to do what she enjoyed doing most in North Dakota — giving time to others.

“I needed to volunteer, or do something,” she said. “It’s different living somewhere than it is visiting.”

Back in Bismarck, Jensen said, she volunteered at a soup kitchen, and when a new acquaintance steered her toward RAM, she found the charity to be a good fit. “This was a nice surprise,” she said.

Among similarities Jensen noticed between her fomer and new jobs is how much both charities depend on volunteers.

Until you get involved, “you don’t know how many people it takes to run an organization like this,” she said. “They sure appreciate the help. They rely on us.”

Jensen used to enjoy cooking “but not any more,” she said, laughing. “I just got tired of it when I got older.” However, the fellowship she’s found with the other three members of her RAM kitchen crew restored pleasure to what had become a chore.

“I love cooking here. We’ve become a family,” she said, and she enjoys the fact that Kitchen Manager Heather Wilson involves the volunteers in the process.

“She’s very open to suggestions,” Wilson said.

Jensen said she doesn’t have a much contact with those who show up for lunch, except when she occasionally helps Wilson distribute takeout food bags.

“I think the people who come here enjoy it,” she said. Most of them “seem to have fallen on hard times.” Others may be just trying to make ends meet, she said. Due to inflation, “it’s hard to pay for food and buy gas.”

During the year she’s been here, Jensen said, she’s already made good friends.

Still, Jensen is getting used to warmer, humid summers, yet doesn’t miss the cold and the snow of North Dakota. As far as food goes, it’s not that different from what she had back home — except for one thing.

“I’d never had grits before,” she said, and did not offer a review.