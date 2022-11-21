Good Neighbors Fund: Pandemic and personal losses took toll on former nursing assistant

Heather Nolen faced myriad problems in October, when she came to Roanoke Area Ministries to finish an application for help with her electric bill.

In addition to having received a disconnect notice, she had also lost her car and her job. She was having trouble finding day care for her youngest child, who has autism, and she was so sure she was going to lose her house due to being behind on the mortgage payments that she’d just applied for income-based housing.

Despite those worries, she was moved by the plight of the homeless people she saw at RAM’s day shelter.

“They were wrapped in thin blankets,” she said. “They didn’t have coats or hats. I wanted to go home and get the blankets we aren’t using and bring them. I wanted to knit hats for them.”

Nolen was in a world of difficulty herself.

Yet “there’s always someone worse off than you are,” she said.

Nolen, 37, is no stranger to trouble. She grew up in a trailer park in Christiansburg, and while her mother worked hard to get the family what they needed, Nolen still felt the stigma of poverty and experienced the emotional and physical trauma that often goes along with it.

“She did a very good job of providing,” Nolen said about her mother, but she described her childhood as difficult.

Nolen dropped out of high school before she graduated and began using drugs, she said. She was also homeless for a time, living with friends and anywhere else she could. But when she got pregnant with her first child, she decided she wanted a different kind of life for her baby, she said.

Nolen earned her GED, then completed a paralegal assistant certificate program at New River Community College. But her lack of office skills made her unable to qualify for a job in the field, and left her with thousands of dollars in debt.

“I thought if I could get on a career path, I could take care of my family by myself,” she said.

But when Nolen realized she didn’t have the means to educate herself out of poverty, she decided to just focus on earning money. She took a variety of jobs, including factory work, and along the way, she had three more children. Her goal was to buy a house for them, so they would not be teased, as she was, for living in a trailer park.

“I always thought I had to have a house to be successful,” she explained.

The key to home ownership, she said, was being able to qualify for a federal first-time home buyers program. But to do that, she had to bring up her credit score, no small task, since despite working full time, she rarely earned enough to pay her bills.

Nolen’s big break came when she was offered free certified nursing assistant training at the nursing home where she worked. She soon passed the test and received her certificate, working 40 hours on the weekends while going to school.

“I had always wanted to do nursing,” she said, but it would take three years to get into a community college program, “and I couldn’t wait that long.”

By 2017, she was working full time, paying her bills, had caught up with her student loans, and her application for the program was finally approved. She did all of this on her own, she said, because the father of her two youngest children was staying home to care for them.

Nolen said she could only qualify for a $100,000 loan, and there were no houses to be found in Christiansburg in that price range that would accommodate her family of six. So she came to

Roanoke and bought a house in the city’s southeast quadrant, where the homes are older and there are pockets of crime, but prices are reasonable for someone just entering the market.

Things went well for the family until two years ago. Nolen enjoyed her job at the nursing home, and had just signed up for an online program to earn her degree in licensed practical nursing.

Although she continued to work during the COVID-19 lockdown, stimulus checks from the federal government made things a little easier for her and the children, Nolen said. She had been without a working stove, cooking everything in crockpots. She was able to replace the stove, as well as the broken washer and dryer and refrigerator. She also got new mattresses for the kids.

But when she and her children’s father had a contentious breakup, she was left without child care and couldn’t find a provider who could give the specialized attention her son needed. That and fallout from the relationship’s ending affected her work, as did watching patients to whom she’d grown attached then die from the virus.

“It was heartbreaking,” she said. “They were like my own grandma and grandpa. I loved them.”

So Nolen quit her job. Her mother paid for the utilities as long as she could, but has limited means herself, Nolen said.

In October, Nolen received the cutoff notice for her electric service. She and the children are on Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, so they have a caseworker at the social services department who referred her to RAM. There, she received a grant from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. The agency by itself could not come up with enough to cover the entire bill, and so it cobbled together the rest from several other charities.

“I hate asking for help unless I really need it,” Nolen said. “They were very nice. It was an easy program.”

Nolen said she was not sure what the future held for her family. She hopes to enroll in an online medical coding class so she can work at home and take care of her son. Losing her patients was so traumatic, she said, she has lost interest in nursing.

“Nothing has come easy to me,” Nolen observed. “There’s always another hill I have to climb. I don’t want to be a millionaire. I just want to pay my bills.”

Despite her determination and willingness to work, she said, “I’ve put my trust in the wrong people.” She, like many women who have grown up seeing unhealthy relationships, “thought that was normal.”

Nolen’s biggest goal is to rebuild her credit rating again. “I’ve done it once, I can do it again,” she said. “My kids are worth it. I can’t give up. I tell them life gets hard sometimes and you always have problems you have to work through.”