Good Neighbors Fund: Program helps man in recovery with first month's rent in halfway house

“It’s been rough,” he said, but he’s managed to stick with it.

When he became eligible for parole, Hickson was sent to a halfway house. It was the first time he was offered a place in a program like that, he said, and the plan was for him to work and get back on his feet while being provided with food, shelter and support. He found a good job, he said, but he hadn’t finished his programs and was unable to attend them and work at the same time.

The halfway house limits how long residents can stay, he said, and when his time was up, he had nothing to show for it financially. Hickson said his parole officer told him the only thing he could do was give him a post office box number to use as an address and return him to Montgomery County, where he would live on the streets. But in July, Hickson was accepted into a group home for ex-offenders with substance abuse issues. The program only has room for a small number of clients, Hickson said. “I was very blessed that I was picked.”

Unfortunately, the place was in Christiansburg, and Hickson wanted to stay in Roanoke — thinking the change of location would keep him out of trouble. But trouble was here, as well, he said.

“It’s no different in Roanoke. People offer me drugs everywhere I go. If I can use my willpower here, I can use it there,” he said.