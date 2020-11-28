Good Neighbors Fund: Program helps man in recovery with first month's rent in halfway house

When Robert Hickson, 55, describes himself as a “workaholic” who has been on the job all his life, he’s not exaggerating. By age 7, he was carrying mortar for his father, who was a bricklayer. But learning how to work at such an early age had its downside — Hickson wasn’t allowed a normal childhood. “He wouldn’t even let me play with the other kids.”
Hickson said that was just one aspect of the trauma and abuse he suffered as a child, and it was how he ended up with post-traumatic stress disorder, which was only diagnosed about two years ago.
In the meantime, Hickson said, he tried to medicate himself with drugs — mostly methamphetamine — which he tried for the first time when he was just 13.
“I’ve been on speed my whole life,” he said. He also started abusing opioids seven years ago.
Hickson learned to lay brick himself, and had well-paying jobs when he was working, he said, but “I’ve been in and out of jail and prison all my life” on drug and firearms charges, and so he was often out of work.
He volunteered for whatever he could while he was incarcerated, he said, and when he was out, he often had more than one job. As he’s gotten older, he said, he’s tried to find work that doesen’t involve physical labor. “It’s getting old,” he said.
But as soon as employers run a background check on him, he said, he loses those jobs, and ends up back in construction, where the people who hire him are more lenient.
“I’ve lost a lot of really good jobs after a background check,” he said.
Hickson was diagnosed with uncontrolled diabetes eight years ago, which has caused neuropathy — a painful nerve condition — in his hands and feet. He said he’s spent much of his time during the past few yeas in the hospital, and is currently on three types of medication. His medical bills, which amount to around $3,000 a month, are being paid by Medicaid.
Hickson’s most recent arrest was in the summer of 2018, after which he was convicted of possessing methamphetamine and sent to the Western Virginia Regional Jail. This round of incarceration seemed no different from the others, he said, except that two of his three grown children came to him and said they didn’t want to see him and wouldn’t allow him to see his six grandchildren unless he cleaned up.
“It’s just the same cycle,” he said, his weariness obvious in his voice. “I’ve messed up my whole life, and I finally realized I needed help.”
Hickson grew up in Salem, but has lived in Christiansburg as an adult. At the regional jail, he said, he discovered a variety of resources that weren’t available to him before. He enrolled in eight different programs, he said, most of them geared toward improving his mental health and providing emotional support. He was diagnosed with PTSD and started therapy for that and his addtiction. His treatment includes Suboxone, which reduces the cravings for drugs when used in a therapeutic program. Hickson, who dropped out of school in the 11th grade, also finally earned his GED.
“It’s been rough,” he said, but he’s managed to stick with it.
When he became eligible for parole, Hickson was sent to a halfway house. It was the first time he was offered a place in a program like that, he said, and the plan was for him to work and get back on his feet while being provided with food, shelter and support. He found a good job, he said, but he hadn’t finished his programs and was unable to attend them and work at the same time.
The halfway house limits how long residents can stay, he said, and when his time was up, he had nothing to show for it financially. Hickson said his parole officer told him the only thing he could do was give him a post office box number to use as an address and return him to Montgomery County, where he would live on the streets. But in July, Hickson was accepted into a group home for ex-offenders with substance abuse issues. The program only has room for a small number of clients, Hickson said. “I was very blessed that I was picked.”
Unfortunately, the place was in Christiansburg, and Hickson wanted to stay in Roanoke — thinking the change of location would keep him out of trouble. But trouble was here, as well, he said.
“It’s no different in Roanoke. People offer me drugs everywhere I go. If I can use my willpower here, I can use it there,” he said.
The only other thing holding him back was the first month’s rent, which he was required to pay, but didn’t have. His caseworker at the halfway house took him to Roanoke Area Ministries, he said. There, he received a grant toward the rent from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. It was the first time in his life he had ever asked for charity, Hickson said.
In August, he moved into his new home. One of the requirements for living there is being gainfully employed. Hickson was sure of being able to find work — the construction industry so far seems to have been unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic — and he’s also applied for the federal SNAP food program. Much of his time in the hospital was due to having to eat the wrong things, he said, and he hoped that on SNAP, he’d be able to eat better and improve his health. Hickson also applied for Social Security Disability in the case he doesn’t get better.
If he hadn’t gone to RAM, “I don’t know what I would have done,” Hickson said. The caseworkers there and at the halfway house “have been awesome.” Another requirement of the home is that he stay in a recovery program, which he also plans to do.
As for the future, “I just want a normal life,” Hickson said. “I’m trying to be happy and take things day-by-day.”
