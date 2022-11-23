Good Neighbors Fund: RAM helped Roanoke woman find a new apartment after displacement

Those who are chronically poor and have been homeless in the past often know better where to turn for help than those who find themselves in that situation for the first time. Denial often causes people to delay dealing with the situation. They hope for a miracle while the bills pile up and soon become insurmountable.

But in October, Melody Walters made the courageous decision to leave her rental home and check herself into the Rescue Mission of Roanoke when she could no longer pay her rent and she realized she was heading for a downward spiral of debt.

“I had a nice home,” she said, “but I had to leave.”

Walters , 56, grew up in Roanoke. The fallout from her parents’ acrimonious divorce when she was in middle school caused her to drop out of high school, she said, and she never went back to get her GED.

“It’s meant I haven’t been able to get a great job,” she said, but Walters has never been able to work much, anyway. It was always difficult for her to hold down a job, she explained, and after she visited a psychiatrist, she was told her problems were due to intractable anxiety and depression. “That’s when I realized I really had some issues,” she said.

Walters was approved for Social Security Disability in 2009, and receives a Supplemental Security Income check, which is for those whose work records aren’t long enough to qualify for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. She has since been diagnosed with several other illnesses, including anemia and emphysema. Currently, she said she has three stents in her heart, one of which is failing, and a blockage in another artery. Before that, she said, “I was pretty healthy.”

Perhaps the brightest spot in Walters’ life came in 1999, when she met her future husband, Clinton. She had stopped by the Pancake House on Williamson Road one day, as he was leaving to go to work.

“Our eyes just met,” Walters said. “It was God telling me he was going to be my husband someday.”

Clinton not only worked hard and provided for them both, he also volunteered with the Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army. The couple weren’t wealthy, but they were financially comfortable, she said.

The two were happily married until the summer of 2020, when Clinton discovered a lump in his neck. Although he was a Vietnam vet, he couldn’t get treatment at the Veterans Administration hospital, Walters said, because they didn’t have the right specialist on staff at the time.

He was referred for private care, but because hospitals were reducing the number of patients they were seeing due to the COVID pandemic, there was a delay in getting an appointment.

Clinton underwent an exploratory surgery, she said, and his doctors discovered he had thyroid cancer, which had spread to his brain and his lungs.

“There was nothing they could do to treat it,” Walters said, wiping tears from her eyes. So they sent him home, where he died in December 2020, with her by his side.

Walters said she did her best to stay in the home they shared, and she made it for nearly two years.

“[Clinton] told me I was going to be fine,” she said, but eventually, paying all the bills by herself became too much.

The place was a two-bedroom house that rented for only $650 a month, but it was set on a large lot. As part of the rental agreement, she said, the couple kept it mowed themselves. Due to her pulmonary problems, Walters needed a ride-on mower to do the job. She bought a used one, she said, but it broke down before she had finished paying on it. When she bought one to replace it, she said, she realized she would not be able to pay it off and still meet her rent.

“The landlord was really nice. She would have let me stay,” Walters said, but she knew once she got into debt, she would never be able to get out. “I chose to leave.”

With no hope of finding another place at such a low rate, she sold what she could of her belongings, put the rest out on the curb, and took what she could to the Rescue Mission.

“I had no place to store it,” she said about her possessions.

It was a difficult decision to make, Walters said, as the uncertainty of the situation and the proximity to other people in the shelter made her anxiety worse.

“I’d never been homeless.” she said. But to her surprise, “I met a lot of good people there. I would keep to myself, but they would just walk up and introduce themselves.”

For her part, Walters passed out candy to the other guests in the shelter.

“They called me ‘the candy lady,’” she said. “It made them smile.”

She also came to the attention of Roanoke’s Homeless Assistance Team, and after a month in the shelter, the group found housing for her in a community for low income adults. Her efficiency apartment rents for just $534 a month, but while she was able to make the security deposit, she didn’t have enough left to pay all of the first month’s rent.

A few years before, Walters said, when she needed help with a bill, she had gone to Roanoke Area Ministries. The charity’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund, offers help with rent, utilities and medicines for those who are in danger of becoming homeless due to a sudden unexpected expense.

In November, Walters was given a grant toward the rent from the program, and between her disability check, her Social Security survivor’s benefits, and a small pension from Clinton’s former employer, Walters thinks she is going to be just fine. “I’m going to be all caught up” on the bills, she said.

One of the most important lessons Walters learned from her experience, she said, was that there are lot of people in the Rescue Mission like her living with mental illness that affects their ability to earn a living and stay housed.

“I think they should take these downtown buildings and use them to help the mentally ill,” she said. “It’s so sad.”