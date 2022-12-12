Good Neighbors Fund: Reassembling her life's broken pieces has been trying

When Pamela Keegan was 7 years old, a car ran onto the lawn where she was playing and struck her hard enough to send her flying.

“Every bone in my body was broken, except my back and my neck,” she said.

Keegan spent months afterward in a full body cast that went from her feet to her shoulders and included metal bars that held her limbs in position so they could heal.

It took three or four years before she was able to walk normally, she said. But instead of lying in bed while she was in the cast, she’d walk around the room.

“They were surprised,” she said of her doctors. “I wore out the feet of my casts. I’m very determined.”

Now 50, Keegan’s legs still hurt. “They just didn’t heal right.” But she never let the pain slow her down, and has approached life full-tilt.

Keegan has been adventureous, including aspiring to become Roanoke’s first Black female firefighter, although stymied by the job’s physical requirements. She dropped out of high school, but earned her GED and began studying medical assisting and accounting.

She also thought of being a state trooper or a nurse, but neither of those dreams panned out due to poor youthful choices. “I did stupid teenage things” which got her involved with the legal system, she said. “I went to reform school.”

As an adult, Keegan’s problems have only worsened. As a child, she said, she was able to ignore physical pain. Later, she tried prescribed medications.

“I used them as needed,” she said, but they didn’t help much.

During her 30s, she said, she complained about her pain to a friend who suggested she snort some of his white powder, promising it would do the trick. The powder was heroin.

“It did take away my pain away,” Keegan admitted, but she soon realized she had become addicted. To support her habit, she said, she sold the drug.

“I’m not ashamed to admit it,” she said. “I did it just because I liked getting high.”

Keegan kept her illegal activities as low-key as possible. “I kept to myself and didn’t have many buyers,” she explained. “I’m a homebody. I never did like running the streets.”

But in 2012, she was caught and was sent to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin. Her only child, a son, was 19 at the time. Once in prison, Keegan enrolled in a drug rehabilitation program. Drugs were available to her behind bars, she said, “But you’d have to be stupid to do that.”

It was while she was in prison that Keegan decided that as much as she enjoyed getting high, she didn’t want to do it anymore.

“It took away my time with my son and my family,” she said. She was also worried about accidentally overdosing, because so much street heroin is laced with fentanyl, a powerful and dangerous opioid.

In 2016, after she had served her time, Keegan was sent to a halfway house.

“I didn’t know where I was going to go after that,” she said, but then her sister offered to take her in. “She gave me all my clothes, food, everything,” Keegan said, all without being judgmental about her situation.

“I love her,” Keegan said about her sister. “She’s done everything for me.”

In years following her release, Keegan has relapsed, notably when her uncle, favorite cousin, mother, and father all died within a few years of one another. She reentered rehab at least once, she said, and is now in a methadone treatment program.

While that prescribed drug helps keep her off of heroin, “you never really lose your craving,” she said. But the prospect of not being able to babysit her young grandson if she’s not sober keeps her from falling back into her old ways.

Keegan has been clean for about three years, she said. During that time, she got a job at a factory and rented an apartment of her own. Being able to find work was a welcome surprise, she said. In the past, ex-offenders have often been excluded from the job market.

“They didn’t care. They didn’t even ask,” she said about her employers. “I passed the drug screening. Maybe they were willing to give me a chance.”

Keegan said her life really seemed to be on track for the first time. “I was getting on my feet. I was doing wonderful.”

But in August, she had a stroke that put her out of work. While she was being treated, she contracted pneumonia, and her doctors discovered she had a hole in heart that had been there since birth, as well as “one of the worst cases of sleep apnea they ever saw.”

Despite all of her medical problems, Keegan said within a few months she was ready to return to work. But her employer did not rehire her.

By December, Keegan was unable to pay her electric bill, so she approached Roanoke Area Ministries for a grant from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by the Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. The fund helps those who are in danger of becoming homeless with rent, utilities and medications.

It was the first time she had applied to the charity, she said. “I’ve known about RAM for a long time,” adding that she has friends who have attended the agency’s Campbell Avenue shelter for the daily free, hot lunch. “I’m glad RAM was here to help me,” she said.

During her rehab stints, Keegan went through many therapy sessions, she said. She was told that most people turn to drugs because they’re trying to treat themselves for some trauma they’ve experienced in their lives.

But Keegan is adamant that unlike the people who went through treatment with her, she has no unresolved issues from her past. Her mother “did her best to raise five children as a single mother,” Keegan said. “She just didn’t count on having one that stubborn and hard-headed.”

“I should have listened to her more. I don’t blame anyone,” she added. “My problems are my responsibility. I wasn’t trying to numb anything. I just liked getting high.”

To those who would disapprove of her for that truth, Keegan said: “Everybody deserves a second chance. I don’t judge anybody.”

Keegan would like to go back to work. Probably she could be approved for Social Security disability due to her stroke, “but I don’t want that,” she said. “I feel like I can work. If I had a job, I’d be happier.”

Regardless, Keegan describes her life as “blessed” and credits the love and support of her family for that.