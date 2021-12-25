Good Neighbors Fund: Roanoke area social service agencies network to boost families

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Roanoke Area Ministries’ Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund, has been accepting applications for help with rent, prescriptions and utilities only online. That’s sometimes been a problem for those who have difficulty utilizing the internet.

But for parents of children enrolled in Total Action for Progress’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs, it’s been an easy transition. Darlene Bannister, a family development specialist with TAP, has been helping Head Start families apply for aid for many years.

The difference now, she said, is that instead of accompanying her clients to RAM, she helps with the application and the supporting paperwork at her office, then personally delivers it to RAM.

“A lot of our families don’t have access to a computer,” she explained.

Bannister said she directs her clients to RAM because aid is given based on need, rather than on strict income guidelines. So if a family that wouldn’t qualify for regular social services programs needs assistance, they can get it.

RAM also typically has funds later in the year than most charities, but Bannister said “Sometimes RAM runs out of money, too.” When that happens, the charity has to find grants elsewhere. Even then, she said, “They’re not covering the full rent.”

Bannister has heard that some people thought the stays on eviction during the pandemic meant they didn’t have to pay their rent. “But I didn’t see that with our families, ” she said.

Head Start also offers access to food pantries, money management education, classes for pregnant women and lead-abatement grants for older homes.

“We don’t offer them a handout, we offer them a hand up,” she said.

Bannister said the TAP Head Start programs are free to families that meet the federal poverty guidelines. Most of her clients work, she said, though they are among the working poor and cannot otherwise afford childcare.

At the moment, she said, there are openings in TAP’s 3- and 4-year-old classes, despite the fact that in the United States, there is an ongoing child care crisis. with day care workers choosing to stay home rather than risk exposure to the coronavirus, and some parents unwilling to have their children cared for in a group setting.

“Everyone is being pushed to the limit right now,” Bannister acknowledged.

Because children are now being regularly tested for COVID-19, Bannister said, more cases of respiratory syncytial virus are being discovered as well. It’s not a new infection, she said, and is often dismissed as a mild cold. But it can be very serious for the very old and the very young, and children often bring it home from day care.

Recently, she said, she helped three generations of a local family find enough grant money to secure a three-bedroom home. The mother of the family “was making pretty good money,” Bannister said, but was also responsible for taking care of her parents and her children.

After the entire family came down with COVID-19, she said, “she couldn’t work for months.”

Some of the assistance they received came from The Good Neighbors Fund.

The extra federal money has made life easier for many families, she said. This year, for the first time in the 37 years she has been working for Head Start, nearly all of the fathers are involved with their families.

“I’m so proud of them,” she said. “There are more than we’ve had for a long, long time.”

Bannister chalks up this new turn of events to fatherhood education programs and support and mentoring from form local churches. It also doesn’t hurt that in the past few years, rules have changed governing programs that afforded more benefits to mothers if the fathers weren’t around, and some of those include new COVID relief programs.

Bannister is a big supporter of Head Start. In fact, her own children went through the program over 40 years ago. When she was 20, she said, she was a single mother and subjected to domestic violence. Like the families she works with today, she turned to TAP and the Head Start program.

“My children could have been a statistic,” she said. “Now they’re doing great.”

Bannister said she is grateful for the role RAM plays in allowing TAP to continue to help local families. “There are not a whole lot of other places they can go to,” she said.