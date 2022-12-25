Good Neighbors Fund: Roanoke man deals with financial blows

Ray Harless would make a standout employee for a contractor or a home improvement store. While he was in high school, he said, he studied a variety of trades, including automotive service, landscaping and masonry, and also picked up some electrical and plumbing skills. His cheerful, friendly demeanor would be a plus, as well. But Harless prefers the freedom of running his own handyman company.

“There’s nobody to tell you what to do. You’re your own boss,” he explained. And while he has occasionally worked for others and has hired employees, he prefers to be on his own.

“I do it all myself,” he said.

Harless talks enthusiastically about his work.

“I’m a hands-on guy,” he said. “I like being face-to-face with people.”

He also enjoys the problem-solving aspect of the jobs he does. Whatever he’s asked to do, he said, “somehow, I’ll find a way to do it.”

Harless, 54, said he was “born and raised in Southeast and Northwest Roanoke.” He has run his business — which is currently known as Ray’s Handyman LLC — since he was 16 years old and taking vocational classes while getting practical experience at the Veterans’ Administration Hospital in Salem. As young as he was, he was already on his own, married to a girl he had been dating during the two previous years.

“We were what they called high school sweethearts,” he said. “The marriage went pretty well. It lasted about eight years.”

Because he began supporting himself at such a young age, “there was a lot I had to learn on my own,” Harless said.

Harless does a wide variety of jobs for his clients — including landscaping, painting and small plumbing jobs. Cleaning gutters and pressure washing houses and roofs are a big part of his business, as well. In September, he said, he was cleaning a roof and turned around just in time to watch his brand-new pressure washer slide off the edge. He made a grab for it, he said, but it was too late. The machine landed upside down and the starter was crushed. It was so damaged, he said, he had to replace it.

Losing the washer was a big financial blow, Harless said, “but I’m just glad it wasn’t me sliding off.”

Most of the time, Harless said, he manages to make a pretty good living off his business, except that he doesn’t qualify for Medicaid, nor can he afford a private health care policy. So he goes without medical coverage.

“If I go to the doctor, I have to ask for charity care,” he explained. Luckily, he said, his health is good, and he hasn’t had any major work-related accidents.

But like many small business owners, Harless never knows when he’ll have income and when he won’t. Much of his work is seasonal, he said. “A roof will get really slick if you try to pressure wash it in the winter.”

So if he doesn’t have any inside jobs this time of year, Harless has no income. But that’s only happened three times during his long career, he said.

Like many other business owners, he said, his work dropped off when everyone was staying home at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Harless managed to weather that period fairly well, but by December of this year, he hadn’t worked for two or three months. When his rent came due, he said, he couldn’t pay it, and he received a late notice with a penalty added in.

The first time Harless found himself short of cash “was some years back,” he said, when he was still a teenager. He was just starting out on his own and needed help with his electric bill. He applied for help from Roanoke Area Ministries, and was given a grant from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by the Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. And that’s where he went this time, too.

The only other time he’s accepted charity, he said, is when he wanted to take additional training and enrolled in a program offered by Total Action for Progress, which paid his tuition.

If he hadn’t been able to come to RAM, he said, “I would have had to look other places.”

Harless actually spends far more of his time giving, rather than taking. Many of his clients are older and have trouble doing things for themselves, so he often volunteers to help them move furniture or do other heavy chores.

“We should all count the blessings we have,” he said. “Someday, you might need someone to do it for you.”

Harless is also a minister, and for three years, he said, he ran a program that provided food, clothing and free haircuts to poor men and women. Some were homeless or lacked adequate medical care, he said, and issues with their feet and legs often went untended.

While they were waiting for haircuts, he said, he and his team would provide basins of hot water, soap and first aid supplies to allow them to treat their sores. The group also would often spend hundreds of dollars on groceries to distribute to those they ministered to, Harless said.

“God wants us to give to everybody.”

When asked what he would do if he couldn’t make the rent in January, Harless looked somber for a moment at answered: “I guess I’ll be working for someone else.”