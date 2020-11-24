Good Neighbors Fund: Roanoker got his own place to live with help from RAM program

Twenty years ago, George Williams, 70, left Roanoke — where he had been born and raised — for New York City.
“I was looking for better opportunities,” he said. He found a job with a nonprofit agency, and also worked as a substance-abuse counselor. He was in the city in 2001, when two airplanes were flown into the World Trade Center towers. He could see the smoke billowing over the East River from lower Manhattan toward his home in Brooklyn, he said.
“It was shocking,” he said. “It was a terrible day.”
Until two years ago, when relatives persuaded him to move back home, he did his best to make the most of his move. But like many people, Williams found that no matter how far you go, your troubles still follow you. In the end “things didn’t turn out well there,” he said.
Williams began to abuse drugs and alcohol while he was a senior in high school. Although he didn’t know it at the time, he was medicating himself in order to deal with childhood trauma that was affecting him in ways he didn’t understand.
“But it didn’t get any better,” he said. “It’s caused a lot of damage in my life.”
He began with “soft drugs,” he said, such as marijuana and alcohol, then went on to harder substances. Along the way, he said, he spent time in jail and in prison — mostly for property crimes — as he tried to get money to support his habit.
“I never committed any violent crime,” he said, but even when he was working, he never made enough to buy the drugs he needed.
“I lost so many jobs,” he said, his voice choking with emotion. “The drugs make your choices for you” about when and whether to show up for work. He finally retired for good five years ago.
Williams said he has struggled to be clean and sober many times — he once went 12 years without touching an addictive substances. “But I couldn’t sustain it. It comes back and overwhelms me.”
Williams likes to keep in shape by biking, but in 2018, he suffered an injury to his knee while riding. When his doctors offered him highly addictive painkillers, he couldn’t make himself refuse them. They never asked if he had a problem with addiction, he said, but he doesn’t blame them for that.
“You have to be responsible for yourself,” he said. “Doctors just prescribe.”
Despite treatment, the knee “didn’t heal so well,” he said, and he subsequently hit such a low point that he came back home to live with relatives. It hasn’t been easily being dependent on them, he said. Some of his family members have so few resources themselves that while they could provide him with a roof over his head, they couldn’t afford to feed him. In between those times, he spent a least a few nights sleeping on the streets, he said.
Williams reached a turning point about a year ago, when he began a behavioral therapy program and finally began dealing with the problems that started him on this path in the first place, and he has been clean and sober ever since, he said.
“It feels really good,” he said, but “temptation is always there. I try my best to stay away from people, places and things” that could cause a relapse.
In September, he was ready to move into this own home, and had found a subsidized apartment in a senior living community, but didn’t have the money for the security deposit.
His caseworker at Roanoke’s Social Services Department sent him to the Homeless Assistance Team, which encouraged him to apply for a grant from Roanoke Area Ministries’ Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which provides help with rent, utilities and medications for people who need a one-time boost to keep from becoming homeless. The fund is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. Without the help, he said, he would still be relying on friends and family. Williams also receives benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and along with his Social Security check, he thinks he’ll have enough to pay his bills.
“I’d still like to find a job to do,” he said. Williams is not up to physical work anymore, but he does have clerical experience that could be useful.
The COVID-19 epidemic has made it hard go to physical therapy for his knee, but he has continued with his substance abuse treatment. In his spare time, he likes to work out at the gym, he said, and a year ago, he joined a new church.
“They’ve carried me through a lot of tough situations,” he said. The congregation welcomed him by giving him the food leftover from church potlucks at a time during which his access to food was limited.
Williams said he’s feeling hopeful about his future, now that he’s dealing with his underlying problems. “Every day, I wake up grateful that I’m sober. Every day is a blessing.”
His faith is also very important to him, he said. While he was using, “I put that on the back burner,” he said, “but I can honestly say He has been with me all along.”
