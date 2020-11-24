Good Neighbors Fund: Roanoker got his own place to live wtih help from RAM program

Twenty years ago, George Williams, 70, left Roanoke — where he had been born and raised — for New York City.

“I was looking for better opportunities,” he said. He found a job with a nonprofit agency, and also worked as a substance-abuse counselor. He was in the city in 2001, when two airplanes were flown into the World Trade Center towers. He could see the smoke billowing over the East River from lower Manhattan toward his home in Brooklyn, he said.

“It was shocking,” he said. “It was a terrible day.”

Until two years ago, when relatives persuaded him to move back home, he did his best to make the most of his move. But like many people, Williams found that no matter how far you go, your troubles still follow you. In the end “things didn’t turn out well there,” he said.

Williams began to abuse drugs and alcohol while he was a senior in high school. Although he didn’t know it at the time, he was medicating himself in order to deal with childhood trauma that was affecting him in ways he didn’t understand.

“But it didn’t get any better,” he said. “It’s caused a lot of damage in my life.”