Good Neighbors Fund: She lost her husband and financial security

Ella Richardson, 67, worked for a collection agency at one point in her life, so she knows the importance of a good credit rating. And although she’s been through many hard times — including bankruptcies and foreclosures — she has always been able to get her score back to where it needed to be.

But in September, when her husband, Thomas — whom everyone called “Butch” — died, she had “two-odd dollars” in her bank account and no way to pay bills. She saw years of hard work going down the drain, and knew she needed help.

Richardson grew up in Roanoke. As a child, she brought home good grades and never missed a day of school. Despite the opportunities that might have offered her, she said, the only thing she ever wanted to be was a mother. So when she got pregnant at 15, halfway through 9th grade, she quit school and married her baby’s father. They later had another child.

“I love my children,” she said, but motherhood was not what she hoped it would be. Her husband was abusive from the beginning, and and it took her 12 years to break away from him. “It was not a good marriage,” she said.