Good Neighbors Fund: Support help him move beyond homelessness

Most of us have had moments when we wish we could hit the rewind button and do over some small thing or another that ended up changing our lives.

For Richard Newbill of Roanoke, that would have been the day in 2006 when he dropped his father off at home shortly before he was killed in a house fire.

“If only I’d taken him home with me, or got there 15 minutes later, I think he’d be alive today,” said Newbill, 53.

In reality, there was nothing Newbill could have done to save his father, or his mother, who died of an autoimmune disease a year later. Nevertheless, stress and guilt surrounding their deaths sent Newbill on a downward spiral that cost him his home, his marriage and his job.

“I was a real mama’s boy,” he admitted. “I just gave up on life. I didn’t care.”

Unable to cope with his losses, Newbill spent the next 13 years living on the streets, spending his nights at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke and his days at Roanoke Area Ministries’ day shelter on those occasions when he arrived too late to pick up an off-site day job.

Newbill didn’t always make it to the Rescue Mission every evening either, he said, and spent those nights sleeping on the sidewalks. More than once, he said, “I woke up with snow on my sleeping bag.”

Newbill had a history of drug charges from the late 1980s until 1998, and spent time in incarcerated for them, but hadn’t been in trouble with the law since. While on the streets, he began using and selling drugs again, he said, and was charged with possession once more in 2010. Three years go, Newbill said, he decided he was through with drugs, and hasn’t touched them since.

“I had a lot of friends, people I looked up to, and they started dying. Bad stuff was happening,” he said. But the will to quit “had to come out of me. It had to come out of my heart.”

In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Newbill was housed in a local motel as part of a program to get homeless people off the streets and keep them from spreading the virus. After 10 months at the motel, Newbill decided it was time to have a permanent roof over his head again, and took steps toward finding a place of his own.

“I started to get my life back in order,” he said.

Newbill had long been a regular visitor to RAM, stopping in to clean himself up, do his laundry and have a hot, free meal. If not for RAM, he said, “I don’t know where I’d be today.”

He also made friends with the staff, who helped him get a grant from the Emergency Financial Assistance program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund, toward the security deposit on his new home, which he moved into this fall.

The program offers one-time help with rent, utilities and prescriptions for those who have an unexpected expense. The rent on Newbill’s apartment is subsidized and he gets a small Supplemental Security Insurance check, so he can pay his bills most months, but the deposit was out of his reach financially.

Newbill is a favorite with RAM’s staff, and as soon as he had a permanent address, caseworker Jessica Joseph designed and purchased cards for the business he started — Debo Clean Cars — a mobile car-detailing service. Newbill says he has detailed as many as eight cars in a day, including some belonging to RAM’s staff — no small feat for someone who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 300 pounds, considering the tight spaces in which he has to squeeze.

“It’s good exercise,” he said. Newbill said he works on cars not so much to supplement his income, but “to keep my mind focused, so I can stay off the streets.”

Even when he was homeless, Newbill never stopped going to church. Besides attending services, he said, he helps out around the building however he can.

“God has blessed me in so many ways,” he said. “The past is dead. Everything happens for a purpose.”

Newbill said being on the streets was a learning experience. It’s often generally accepted that many people are homeless by choice, but Newbill said “I don’t know anyone who wants to be homeless.” Mental illness is usually a factor in those cases, he said. “Something is going on in their life.”

For himself, Newbill said, “I was overwhelmed. I was out of my mind.”

He struggled with depression and went through several rehabilitation programs while he was living on the streets, he said. But the homeless community is very tight-knit, and there was always someone to have a long, deep conversation with. He avoided trouble, he said, by keeping his head down and minding his own business.

Newbill said that while he was homeless, he was careful to shower, shave and wear clean clothes. But he understands how people can be put off by someone who is unkempt. He suggests that they try to look at the person as an individual.

“Open up and speak to me. Anybody could be homeless,” he said

When asked if passersby should help panhandlers, Newbill paused to think for a moment.

“There are those that take advantage,” he said, “but 80% of them really need it.”

Newbill said he’d like to own his own home someday, and to expand his business. He’d like to spend time with his four children and his grandchild.

But he doesn’t like to think too far into the future. “I hope I’ll still be here,” he said. “I just feel blessed today. God took me from the streets. He had something else for me to do in life.”