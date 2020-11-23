Good Neighbors Fund: Veteran gets help from RAM assistance fund as spring shutdown cost him his job

Not so long ago, Toney McCroskey, 60, was living with his wife in a home in Bedford County they built themselves. “We had cars and everything,” he said. Today, he lives alone in a furnished room in a boardinghouse and owns nothing but his clothes and a few personal items.

“It hasn’t been easy,” he said about his current lifestyle, but it’s better than living in his car, which he has done before. And anyway, McCroskey said, he’s not as materialistic as he once was. “It’s not always about money.”

In those days, he said “I was a workaholic.” He spent 25 years as an HVAC technician, and often put in as many as 60 hours a week. About 10 years ago, he said, he began to slow down. “Once you get over 50, it’s hard to keep up. They expect you to do the same work you used to do, but you start going downhill.”

Then, in 2011, McCroskey broke his back and was unable to do his job at all. He applied for Social Security Disability, he said, but was told he was able-bodied enough to keep on working.

“They said I could find something else to do,” he said.