Good Neighbors Fund: Veteran gets help from RAM assistance fund as spring shutdown cost him his job

Not so long ago, Toney McCroskey, 60, was living with his wife in a home in Bedford County they built themselves. “We had cars and everything,” he said. Today, he lives alone in a furnished room in a boardinghouse and owns nothing but his clothes and a few personal items.
“It hasn’t been easy,” he said about his current lifestyle, but it’s better than living in his car, which he has done before. And anyway, McCroskey said, he’s not as materialistic as he once was. “It’s not always about money.”
In those days, he said “I was a workaholic.” He spent 25 years as an HVAC technician, and often put in as many as 60 hours a week. About 10 years ago, he said, he began to slow down. “Once you get over 50, it’s hard to keep up. They expect you to do the same work you used to do, but you start going downhill.”
Then, in 2011, McCroskey broke his back and was unable to do his job at all. He applied for Social Security Disability, he said, but was told he was able-bodied enough to keep on working.
“They said I could find something else to do,” he said.
McCroskey has a high school diploma, he said, but nothing he learned in school or on his job prepared him to use today’s technology. Ever since, he has earned his living as best he could, including working in a grocery store for over two years, until that physically became too much for him.
In March, when Gov. Ralph Northam imposed a statewide stay-at-home order to slow COVID-19 infections, McCroskey had a job cleaning apartments after the renters had moved out. Shortly afterward, he said, his employer decided to close the business, and McCroskey found himself out of work.
To add to his troubles, in October, he was being evaluated at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for a possible knee replacement. “It’s bone on bone,” he said, “but I’ve been putting it off.” Because he served for four years in the Marine Corps, his medical care is paid for.
Since the pandemic began, McCroskey has tried to support himself by doing odd jobs, but they are few and far between, and he soon got behind with the rent on his room.
Four years ago, he said, he found himself in a similar situation and went to Roanoke Area Ministries for help. There, he was given a grant from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which aids people with rent, utilities and medicines, with the aim of helping them get back on their feet after a one-time financial crisis. The program is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund.
In October, McCroskey came back for help again. Caseworkers at RAM were able to supplement his grant with money from a local church and the Homeless Assistance Team to pay part of the outstanding amount, and he came up with the rest himself. Without the help, he said “I don’t have a clue what I would have done. I deeply appreciate it.”
McCroskey said he’s trying to apply for disability again, but he’s not hopeful he’ll get it, since even hiring a lawyer didn’t work last time. His only other choice is to do his best to support himself until he turns 62, and is eligible for Social Security retirement benefits
McCroskey is enrolled in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which, when combined with trips to local food pantries, ensures he has enough to eat, so making the rent is his biggest worry.
“If I could go out and mow lawns or help someone pick up shingles, that would be enough,” he said. “I hope something will come along. It’s all about finding something I feel comfortable doing.”
