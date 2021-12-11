Good Neighbors Fund: Veteran's PTSD battle gets some reinforcements

On the night of Nov. 4, Baynard Quesenberry closed the door to his room and lay down on his bed. “For the first time in years,” he said, “I felt like I could breathe.”
Quesenberry, 49, had been released from prison two months before, and was living in a halfway house which, to him, “wasn’t much different from being locked up. There was a line for the shower, for the toilet, for everything,” he said.
Quesenberry is also a veteran, having served in the Army from 1990 to 1994. In October, he was able to move out of the halfway house when he found an apartment — which he shares with two other vets — through a Veterans Administration program.
The place is quiet and spacious, he said, and offers the privacy he had been craving.
He receives a disability check from the VA, he said, but he needed help with the first month’s rent. He went to Roanoke Area Ministries and applied for grant from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. The program aims to prevent homelessness by helping those who have an unexpected expense.
Quesenberry grew up in Floyd County, and was just 18 when he enlisted. He was assigned to a medevac unit in Germany, he said, where he worked as a vehicle mechanic.
“There are two things the Germans do well,” he said, laughing. “Drinking beer and eating.”
And he and his fellow soldiers took full advantage of the opportunities they had — partying every day until late at night, then “sweating it out during PT” the next morning. He was having such a good time, he said, he didn’t go home on leave even once for three years.
Quesenberry also got a job on the side as a bouncer for a bar, something his superior officers might have frowned upon had they known. “But they didn’t ask and I didn’t tell them,” he said, laughing. There were fights every night, he said, and he soon discovered he was addicted to the adrenaline rush that breaking them up gave him.
In between the carousing were peace-keeping missions to Somalia, where the government had collapsed after a civil war and the United States was rendering humanitarian aid.
The Persian Gulf War was in full swing at that time, Quesenberry said. “There was never anything in the press about Somalia. Citizens don’t know the stuff that goes on over there.”
He recalled how jarring it was to see “kids 9 or 10 years old” walking around carrying military-style rifles. He quickly noticed how sick and thin the children were. Despite orders not to share food or other resources with them, Quesenberry did it anyway.
“It’s human not to want to see a kid starving,” he said, “You have to give them something to eat.” But at the same time, he said, “You knew they could blow your head off at any time. You had to balance being a human being with being a solider.”
He returned to Germany stressed by the experience, “I drank every day. Before I knew it, I was a full-blown alcoholic,” he said.
When Quesenberry returned to civilian life, he couldn’t quit that addiction, he said, and by that time, he was also using drugs.
He had a few good jobs, he said, but lost them all due to his substance abuse. He most often supported himself by selling drugs, and spent a total of 15 years behind bars. A few times, he said, he tried to get help, but he was unable to recognize fully that he had a problem, and was never serious about it dealing with it.
Quesenberry’s life changed forever in the fall of 2013, when he robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint.
“I would never have done that if I hadn’t been high on cocaine,” he said, shaking his head regretfully. “That’s not who I am.”
He was arrested, convicted, and given two consecutive 10-year sentences, with 13 years suspended.
When Quesenberry — who is just under 6 feet tall — arrived at the prison, he was in bad shape, weighing only 150 pounds, he said. He could have continued using drugs while he was there — “You can get everything you want in prison,” he said — but for reasons he still can’t explain, his cravings disappeared.
“I just had no desire to get high,” he said.
For the first six months he was incarcerated, he said, he didn’t feel well. He thinks he was having withdrawal symptoms. After that, he said, “I began taking care of myself.”
He ate the right things, enrolled in classes and spent time working out and playing basketball, often acting as a referee. He also reflected on his life and knew he needed to make some changes.
Quesenberry said he has been clean and sober ever since, and credits his recovery with the classes he took in prison, and the care he has received at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Salem, where he was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.
Quesenberry said he now realizes his substance abuse was an attempt at self-medication, and he was able to hide his condition so well that no one noticed it until he became sober.
“I tried to deal with it on my own,” he said. “This time, I asked for help.”
In November, Quesenberry was looking forward to settling into his new home, and planned to keep busy working out and doing odd jobs for friends. Going back to work is out of the question, he said, since he’s been diagnosed with neuropathy in his feet and legs.
Even though there are plenty of jobs available right now, he said, getting one as an ex-felon would be nearly impossible, even if he were able to work.
“It’s a big strike against me,” he admitted. “People ought not to be so judgmental. They should look at people as the man or woman they are. I don’t want to be seen as the man I used to be.”
This fall, Queensberry was only getting partial disability payments, but was waiting for his full benefits to come through, once the paperwork was approved. When it does, he said, he should be able to pay all of his bills by himself.
In the meantime, he said, he is grateful for the help he got from RAM.
“I’ve been fortunate,” he said. “This is a valuable asset to the community.”
Despite the difficulties he’s had, Queensberry is still glad to have had the chance to serve our country. “It was the best thing I ever did.”