Good Neighbors Fund: Veteran's PTSD battle gets some reinforcements

When Quesenberry — who is just under 6 feet tall — arrived at the prison, he was in bad shape, weighing only 150 pounds, he said. He could have continued using drugs while he was there — “You can get everything you want in prison,” he said — but for reasons he still can’t explain, his cravings disappeared.

“I just had no desire to get high,” he said.

For the first six months he was incarcerated, he said, he didn’t feel well. He thinks he was having withdrawal symptoms. After that, he said, “I began taking care of myself.”

He ate the right things, enrolled in classes and spent time working out and playing basketball, often acting as a referee. He also reflected on his life and knew he needed to make some changes.

Quesenberry said he has been clean and sober ever since, and credits his recovery with the classes he took in prison, and the care he has received at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Salem, where he was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

Quesenberry said he now realizes his substance abuse was an attempt at self-medication, and he was able to hide his condition so well that no one noticed it until he became sober.