Good Neighbors Fund: Volunteers help Roanoke Area Ministries mission to prevent homelessness

The mission of Roanoke Area Ministries is to prevent homelessness.

And while the agency does serve the already homeless through its day shelter and jobs programs, its Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund, helps those who are experiencing a sudden financial crisis that threatens to make them homeless by helping with utilities, prescriptions and rent. The charity also serves a free, hot lunch every day to anyone who needs it, without any eligibility requirements.

But while the Emergency Financial Assistance Program is mostly funded by the newspaper’s readers and several grants, and much of the food is donated, there are still costs involved in operating these programs. So the charity relies on volunteers to do much of the work, including cooking and packaging the meals, which are then distributed by kitchen manager Heather Wilson.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, meals were served sit-down style in the charity’s dining room, Wilson said, but she thinks the to-go approach is just as efficient. Many guests appreciate being able to take their meals home, she said, and shelter guests can eat at their own pace, rather than hurrying to finish so someone else can sit down. With flu season approaching, Wilson said, there are no plans for reopening the dining room.

Lew Singer, 74, is a retired ophthalmologist who has been helping cook meals nearly every Wednesday for the past year. When Singer contemplated the idea of finding donors who would also prepare and package ready-made meals every day, he concluded it would be far too expensive for any business, and is a job best left to volunteers. The time it takes alone would be prohibitive, he said, since each meal takes at least three hours to prepare.

Singer said he loves to cook, both at home and at his other volunteer job at the Community Solutions Center on Melrose Avenue, which provides meals for low-income children.

The biggest difference between the two jobs, he said, is that while the CSC gets a predictable food supply from the Feeding Southwest Virginia Food bank and can plan menus weeks in advance, RAM depends on whatever is donated on any given day, and lunch menus are worked out accordingly. Also, while the CSC always has fresh fruit and vegetables with every meal, RAM sometimes makes do with produce that “is at the very edge of its usefulness,” Singer said, but has the advantage of being free at a time when inflation and high food prices are impacting everyone.

Wilson has 23 years of experience working in food service, and “is an amazing resource,” Singer said. “She’s very creative. She’s the ‘can-do’ person.” On the other hand, he added, she’s not a micro-manager. She plans the meals, but then lets the crews decide how they are prepared.

“We will just pick up the ball and run with it,” he said.

Wilson is just as happy with Singer’s work, she said. “Lew is upbeat, motivated, and inspirational to others.”

In addition to allowing Singer to indulge in his love of cooking, his hours at RAM are also a time to bond with the three other crew members he works with, as they slice and chop and fry and bake.

Wilson said volunteers are always needed, and may come in as individuals or in groups. All they need to do is contact RAM or fill out the online volunteer application, she said current volunteers are a mixture of old, young, new and experienced, wealthy and not so well off.

“Every day, we welcome more and more people to give back through the service of others, ” she said. While working, volunteers follow Covid guidelines issued by the local health department.

Singer said Wilson also has the most contact with those who come for the meals, since she passes them out. But the kitchen crews also feel empathy for and a connection to those they serve, he said. As the number of meals that need to be prepared goes up, the kitchen crews have firsthand knowledge of how much need there is in the Roanoke area.

It can be easy to become distressed by it, Singer said, “but I’m a moderate person. I’m a practical person.” As much as he might want to lift everyone out of poverty, he said, it’s simply not doable, due to a variety of circumstances.

“It’s very complex,” he said. “Good-paying jobs are far from the norm these days. People need specialized skills.” When his shift is over, he said, “by no means did I help every person. But I helped a lot of people. Not everything is fixable.”

Most of the people who show up are there due to “underemployment or just have temporary bad luck.” By saving their money and eating a meal at RAM, he said, “maybe they can pay for their medication.

Singer, who retired in 2010, counts himself lucky that when he was working, his job allowed him to do something that “made me feel good every day.”

Volunteering at RAM is the same, he said. “It’s very rewarding for me. I can see that I’m helping people.”