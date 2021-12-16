Good Samaritan looks to build much-needed hospice house

Terminally ill patients in the Roanoke and New River Valleys have historically had nowhere to live out their last days. Hospice providers in the region have spent years trying to find solutions, and now, Good Samaritan has plans to fill that need.

The non-profit hospice organization purchased a nearly six-acre property in the 4000 block of Cove Road to open a free-standing hospice house. A hospice house is a home-like setting where people who have a life prognosis of six months or less can be cared for by professional staff.

Currently, there are fewer than a dozen hospice homes in Virginia and none west of Bedford.

“We're building this because our mission requires it and because patients and families need it,” Chief Executive Officer Aaron Housh said. “And we see it every day, every single day. This just gives us a whole different experience for those patients that can't be at home.”

Good Samaritan provides pain management and comfort care to its patients wherever they call home: a residence, a nursing home or an assisted living facility. But sometimes, a person’s symptoms can progress to a point where their family can no longer care for them full-time, such as when they experience uncontrolled pain, respiratory distress, complex wounds or agitated delirium.

Without a hospice house, these patients sometimes suffer through the symptoms until they eventually go to a hospital.

A hospice house provides a home-like setting where patients can have the space to spend time with family members, who no longer have to be responsible for caretaking. Professional staff work to create a livable, peaceful environment, all while managing pain and making their patients as comfortable as possible.

Good Samaritan’s chief strategy officer Karen Miller said people often feel a sense of relief once their kin have been moved to a hospice house.

“Even when you lose a loved one, your heart is broken, it's terrible and there's no shortcut through it, but there is something about knowing that those last days were lived comfortably,” she said. “Your suffering was alleviated. They were surrounded by people who care. There's a lot of love that hospice brings to the bedside, in addition to all the clinical expertise, and they feel it.”

The new campus on Cove Road will include a two-wing, 16-bed hospice house, administrative offices and a community bereavement center. In the future, the nonprofit could also build a palliative care outpatient medical clinic. The center will also be able to provide short-term respite care for families who need a break from caretaking.

Good Samaritan estimates the center will add 25-30 jobs in the organization. They also hired a professional consultant to confirm the region could support a 16-bed facility.

Housh said if everything goes according to plan, the organization could break ground sometime next year and open the facility in 2024, but much of that depends on fundraising efforts. He estimated they will need $10 million total and will need to fundraise $5 million before they can move forward.

The organization closed on the property this month and Roanoke City Council approved the rezoning request earlier this fall. Now, Housh and his staff are moving on to the design phase.

“I'm reminded all the time that I don't want to slow our timeline down too much because patients and families need this level of care,” Housh said. “And the longer we wait, the more families potentially don't have the experience they need at the end of life.”

