Goodwill Industries of the Valleys to make most of $10 million donation

A $10 million donation to Goodwill Industries of the Valleys will benefit the nonprofit and people in the 35 counties it serves for years to come.
The Roanoke-based Goodwill chapter announced Wednesday it received a $10 million contribution from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, of the Amazon e-commerce fortune.
“I’ve been around for 47 years with Goodwill,” said Goodwill of the Valleys President Bruce Phipps. “In my career, I’ve never had something of this magnitude in support of Goodwill ever happen.”
The donation, which comes as part of a nationwide $4 billion philanthropic campaign by Scott, is transformative for the local Goodwill organization, Phipps said.
“It’s going to allow us to invest in areas where we can make the biggest difference with regards to the mission of the organization, with regards to making sure that we have sound business practices so that our workforce can excel and continue to grow with us,” Phipps said. “It’s transformative.”
Plans will soon be devised for how the money is used within a three-year timeframe at Goodwill of the Valleys' 35-county, 14-city service area ranging from central to Southside and Western Virginia. The organization had a budget of $56.1 million in 2019, according to its most recent community impact report.
“We hope to look at a variety of ways to do that from the human services side of things and from the branding side of things,” Phipps said. “We know that it’s not just for Roanoke, but it’s really for the 35-county region that we serve. It’s a large territory.”
While it is too soon to know which areas or what programs will benefit from the Scott contribution, Phipps said Goodwill plans to stretch the money as far as possible.
“We know that we’ll make investments where we feel we can make the biggest impact,” Phipps said. “We want to allocate the resources so we have sustainable services and programs that are allowing people to become independent and support themselves.”
A clearer understanding of how the donation will be used should come by early 2021, Phipps said.
“The unemployment situation has impacted so many different people throughout the region, some areas more significantly than others, certainly some sectors of our community more than others,” Phipps said. “That’s the focus we’ll want to be addressing, how do we reach those people?”
The donation was made during a year when Goodwill of the Valleys has assisted almost 60,000 people via skill training programs and job placement, compared to 38,000 people helped in 2019. The uptick is expected to continue into the new year, Phipps said.
“I do think there’ll be an increased demand, and increased ability of Goodwill to help,” Phipps said. “With these additional dollars that’ll be available, we’ll be seeking opportunities to expand that, so it will be not only the demand that we see from our communities, but our outreach into some of those communities that we have not been able to reach as quickly.”
Scott’s $10 million contribution to Goodwill of the Valleys is one of her 384 donations to nonprofit organizations nationwide, totaling more than $4 billion. The donations were made with no strings attached, for organizations to spend at their discretion, according to an explanation written by Scott.
“This is a responsibility that we take very seriously. We have the opportunity to do so much over a long period of time,” Phipps said. “People can be comforted to know that this is impacting not only this valley, but throughout our region, and we will be very careful on how we make those investments so we can see greater impact for the community.”
With a laugh, Phipps said he was glad his organization answered the initial email about an interested philanthropist, which at first raised suspicions of a phishing attempt.
“We want to express our appreciation to MacKenzie Scott for her charitable efforts throughout the country,” Phipps said. “This is such a difficult time for so many people, and these organizations are vital to helping them address their immediate needs and long-term needs, and I think that’s where we see Goodwill, on that long-term equation.”
