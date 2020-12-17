Goodwill Industries of the Valleys to make most of $10 million donation

“I do think there’ll be an increased demand, and increased ability of Goodwill to help,” Phipps said. “With these additional dollars that’ll be available, we’ll be seeking opportunities to expand that, so it will be not only the demand that we see from our communities, but our outreach into some of those communities that we have not been able to reach as quickly.”

Scott’s $10 million contribution to Goodwill of the Valleys is one of her 384 donations to nonprofit organizations nationwide, totaling more than $4 billion. The donations were made with no strings attached, for organizations to spend at their discretion, according to an explanation written by Scott.

“This is a responsibility that we take very seriously. We have the opportunity to do so much over a long period of time,” Phipps said. “People can be comforted to know that this is impacting not only this valley, but throughout our region, and we will be very careful on how we make those investments so we can see greater impact for the community.”

With a laugh, Phipps said he was glad his organization answered the initial email about an interested philanthropist, which at first raised suspicions of a phishing attempt.

“We want to express our appreciation to MacKenzie Scott for her charitable efforts throughout the country,” Phipps said. “This is such a difficult time for so many people, and these organizations are vital to helping them address their immediate needs and long-term needs, and I think that’s where we see Goodwill, on that long-term equation.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.