Goodwill offering sets course for major northwest Roanoke initiative

A community coalition announced a $15 million project Tuesday to open a grocery store, wellness center, bank branch and free adult high school in northwest Roanoke.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys will relocate its employment center and administrative headquarters to free up its 99,000 square-foot building at Melrose Avenue and 24th St. NW for the megaproject, according to current plans.

During the announcement before a crowd of people under a tent in Goodwill’s parking lot, spectators viewed a sketch showing the current Goodwill facility, formerly a Kmart, divided to house the proposed store, wellness center, bank and school under one roof. Melrose Library, new in 2019, is already there.

Officials said the new complex — Melrose Plaza — will open by the end of 2024.

Richmond Vincent, president and CEO of the valleys' Goodwill, credited the leadership of the Roanoke City Council “for your insight into what can be done in this community that can really restore us back to those great days before urban renewal.”

The core idea, at least seven years in the making, is “restoring community through nutrition, wellness, financial literacy and education,” said Natasha Saunders, a city school board member.

“This is the dream that many of us have had for northwest Roanoke,” Saunders said.

The city of Roanoke has agreed to furnish $10 million from its grant of pandemic relief money, federal support to communities to help them recover from the COVID-19 outbreak and increase resiliency in case of future disasters.

Those involved with the project, which also intends to raise $5 million from the public, say it addresses the needs of a major part of the city struggling with poverty, crime, elevated rates of preventable diseases and gaps in essential services. Parts of northwest, including the project location, meet the definition of a food desert, a geographic area without outlets carrying affordable, healthy food.

The lack of a full-service food store is a source of “indignity” for area residents, resident Marion Ware said.

“What this has created is northwest residents having to navigate inequality by shopping outside of our community or put their health at risk by shopping at convenience stores or dollar stores. As a result, this affects the way many in this community make meaning of their food consumption, choices and in some ways their very lives,” Ware said.

Vincent described the project as “not about Goodwill, it’s about this community.”

But Goodwill will play key roles. In addition to relocating its administrative support personnel and service and employment operations to a location not yet identified, Goodwill will operate the store, working with LEAP, the Local Environmental Agriculture Project; Feeding Southwest Virginia; and North Carolina food distributor MDI, a project description said.

The grocery store will go by the name The Market on Melrose and measure approximately 25,000 square feet, said project lead Zenith Barrett, who is employed by Goodwill. It will employ 90 to 100 people, officials said.

Goodwill, best known for its thrift stores, employs 1,159 people and has forecasted its revenue will reach $67 million this year. It operates 41 stores and serves 35 counties and 14 cities in western, central and southern Virginia.

At the Melrose campus, it offers day support services for people with disabilities; health care training and employment; older worker training; supportive employment for people with disabilities; reentry support for people exiting incarceration; and youth services, all of which will continue at the future new location, officials said. YouthHQ, a teen center in a separate building on the Melrose campus, will remain there.

In addition to taking lead on the store, Goodwill also intends to operate the proposed school. First, officials will ask for a change in Virginia law to permit a nonprofit organization to operate a school that would award a standard state diploma and to serve people from the surrounding area rather than only city residents, said Mary Ann Gilmer, chief strategy & people officer at Goodwill. Goodwill expects Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, to take the lead on the needed legislation, she said.

In concept, the school, going by the name The Excel Center, will issue GEDs and certificates such as those required to work as a pharmacy technician. Students will benefit from free, on-site child care and, possibly, discounted bus passes and fuel assistance for those with vehicles, Gilmer said.

Meanwhile, a coalition of providers is meeting to flesh out details of the wellness center, with its focus on the mind, body and healthy living through information and referral but not necessarily a complete suite of medical services. It won’t replace or compete with New Horizons Healthcare, a nonprofit health clinic one and a half miles away, Barrett said.

New Horizons is at the planning table, along with Carilion Clinic, Bradley Free Clinic and Delta Dental.

Officials have not yet struck a deal with a bank or credit union to offer financial services.

Musical performances, art exhibits and public events will draw people from the region to the future Melrose Plaza, Vincent predicted.

“We want this plaza to become a destination,” he said. “We want folks throughout the city to come here.”

When the federal government released billions of dollars under the American Rescue Plan Act, City Manager Bob Cowell and members of his staff assembled a citizen panel to decide what to do with the pandemic relief money. That panel declared one of the top needs a grocery store in northwest, which community residents had discussed for years.

The groundwork had been laid by the Northwest Roanoke Food Access Initiative, which involved Roanoke College, Freedom First Federal Credit Union, United Way, LEAP and northwest residents and had yielded studies and concept plans. When funding became available, team members explored putting a store in a large, vacant building on 24th Street, but judged the price too high, Cowell said.

Focus then shifted to a warehouse area within the rear portion of the Goodwill building, a space large enough for a grocery store, but not the health care, education and financial services components. It appeared that building new facilities, possibly behind the Goodwill building, would be required, according to Cowell.

After the group visited the Goodwill center, Cowell said Vincent called him and said words to the effect of, “What if we turn the whole campus over to the idea?” Cowell said. “It was a pleasant surprise.”