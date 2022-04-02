GOP's Chris Obenshain seeking revised 41st District House of Delegates seat

BLACKSBURG — Montgomery County attorney Chris Obenshain on Saturday became the first contender to seek the newly created Virginia House of Delegates’ 41st District in an election that’s still 19 months away.

“We need a Republican candidate who can win this entire district, from Riner up to Catawba, from Blacksburg over to Bent Mountain,” Obenshain said, announcing his candidacy for the GOP nomination during an event held at his family’s farm in Blacksburg.

The district, whose boundaries were recently established by the Virginia Supreme Court, contains western Roanoke County and much of Montgomery County, including Blacksburg. Unlike other new legislative districts set by the court, it does not include a resident incumbent delegate.

Current House of Delegates members will be allowed to serve out the rest of their two-year terms within the previous legislative boundaries. The redistricting seats won’t be on general election ballots until November 2023.

A Blacksburg resident, Obenshain is an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Montgomery County. He also serves in the Army Reserve.

Although he is a first-time political candidate, Obenshain’s family has been significantly involved in Virginia GOP politics for decades. Chris Obenshain’s cousin is state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.

Chris Obenshain’s uncle and Mark Obenshain’s father, Richard Obenshain, was the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate from Virginia when he was killed in a 1978 plane crash prior to the election. John Warner replaced him as the Republican senatorial candidate and went on to a lengthy career in that legislative body.

Sherri Blevins, who chairs the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, touted Chris Obenshain as a candidate with conservative bona fides during Saturday’s event, saying he will advocate for the Constitution, prioritize victims of crime and support law enforcement

“He is a champion for families, standing and speaking against a woke school system, mask mandates and standing for our parental rights,” Blevins also said.

Obenshain’s opportunity to seek the 41st District seat in the House of Delegates comes after the Virginia Supreme Court issued a redistricting order late last year after a citizens’ commission originally tasked with drawing new boundaries deadlocked.

“When the Supreme Court released the new districts, I kind of looked at it and said, ‘I’m living in a district that has no incumbent,’” Obenshain said. “It’s something I thought about doing before but never really seriously explored it. But it just seemed like the timing was perfect.”

The new district sets up the potential for a closely contested race for delegate between Republican and Democratic candidates. University town Blacksburg has a strong concentration of Democratic voters, but the rest of the district is largely rural and suburban, which have strongly favored Republican candidates of late.

“I’m a conservative so my values and the things I believe in line up very well with the majority of people who live in this district. But I also live in Blacksburg. My grandfather was a professor at Virginia Tech,” Obenshain said Saturday.

“I have, I think, a recognition of the differences between what different areas of the district need and want,” he added.

