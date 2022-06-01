GOP's Will Davis seeking 39th District House of Delegates seat

Will Davis is the first person to throw his hat into the ring for the new 39th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates 2023 election.

Davis, a Rocky Mount native, is seeking the Republican nomination for the 39th District, the boundaries of which were redrawn to cover Franklin County following the 2020 census. The 39th District was one of the General Assembly seats left without an incumbent by the redistricting.

Rocky Mount residents may be familiar with Davis’ name. He is a fourth generation Rocky Mount attorney and works at his family’s law firm, Davis Davis Davis & Davis. He held his campaign announcement at The Stable at the Virginian in Wirtz on May 24.

Former Del. Charles Poindexter and former U.S. Congressman Virgil Goode both spoke at the event, giving Davis their endorsement.

“There were close to 150 people there so we were very pleased with the support from the community,” Caroline Cooper-Davis, Will Davis’ wife, said.

One of the Davis’ daughters, Isabelle, introduced her father before he took the podium.

“I want to bring common sense back into government. The peoples’ voices have been lost and that needs to change,” Will Davis told The Roanoke Times.

Davis said he learned about “hard work and long days” while helping out on his grandparents’ farm in the Glade Hill community during his childhood. He graduated from Franklin County High School and he received his bachelor’s degree at Bridgewater College and attended law school at Regent University in Virginia Beach.

“After graduating from law school we moved back to Rocky Mount and I joined my father practicing his practice here in Rocky Mount,” Davis said.

Davis said people have encouraged him to run for office since moving back, but he waited until now because of his family duties.

“I was just starting to practice law and also had young children, so it wasn’t the right time,” Davis said.

Now, his youngest daughter, Emaline, is entering ninth grade at Franklin County High School and Isabelle, his oldest, is a rising junior at the University of Alabama.

“Franklin County has been so good to me and my family. I wanted to give back to the community and make a difference for future generations,” Davis said.

Franklin County is currently covered by the 19th and 20th Virginia Senate districts and the 9th and 22nd House of Delegates districts. Until the 2023 election, legislators can consider their constituencies unchanged. After 2023, Franklin County will be represented by the 7th Senate District and the 39th House District. None of the legislators currently representing Franklin County in the Virginia General Assembly have announced plans for either seat.

Members of the state House of Delegates and Senate are required to live in their district. However, the redistricting process placed multiple incumbent legislators in one district and sometimes left incumbents outside of their current district lines. The new 7th Senate District and 39th House District were both left without incumbents.

Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, currently represents the 9th District, which covers most of Franklin County, all of Patrick County and the western third of Henry County. He lives in what will be the new 47th House District and recently stated his intention to run for that seat in 2023. He will be running against District 7 Del. Marie March.

Del. Kathy Byron, R-Forest, now lives in the new 53rd House District, but her old district — the 22nd District — covered portions of Franklin, Bedford and Campbell counties and Lynchburg which now belong to districts 39, 51, 52 and 53.

Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, will live in the new 4th Senate District but he currently represents the 19th Senate District covering all but the southeastern quadrant of Franklin County, all of Floyd County and Salem and parts of Roanoke, Bedford, Montgomery, Wythe and Carroll counties.

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, resides in the new 7th Senate District that will cover all of Franklin County and part of Roanoke County. Stanley currently represents the 20th District, which covers the southeastern quadrant of Franklin County; all of Patrick and Henry counties and Martinsville; and parts of Danville and Pittsylvania, Carroll and Halifax counties.

In January, Suetterlein declined to announce his plans for the 2023 election. Stanley and Byron do not appear to have made any announcements for the 2023 election yet.

The Roanoke Times reached out to Suetterlein, Stanley and Byron multiple times to ask about their 2023 plans but did not receive any responses.

