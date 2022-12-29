Gordon Kendall, longtime Roanoke Times columnist, dies at 69

In his 17 years of writing the Good Libations column, Gordon Kendall always had a fresh topic. He could tease out obscure details from the wine and beer world and make them interesting.

"Just the fact that he would keep coming up with good stuff to write about was one thing that amazed me," his friend Bill Phillips, a retired wine shop owner, said.

But Kendall had multiple dimensions, Phillips and other friends remembered this week. Kendall died in his sleep between Tuesday and Wednesday, at 69.

Kendall moved to Roanoke from Columbia, South Carolina, about 1978. He made friends quickly and had a deep interest in politics, current events and hiking, among other matters. John Thisdell said that Kendall and his wife, Pam, were among the first people he met when he moved to Roanoke from Tidewater in 1983.

"If you met him, you remember him, that’s for sure," Thisdell said. "Such a big personality and so loud, but such a gentle soul. He never caused anyone harm in his life that I know of.

"He was just always an interesting person to hang with and talk to. We would get together on Friday nights long ago, for the 'Friday Night Week in Review,' and we’d solve all the world’s problems over a couple home brews."

Kendall honed his beer and wine knowledge over decades that included many years working in wine shops and as a consultant in grocery stores. Phillips was working for a beverage distributor in South Carolina when he first met Kendall, who was managing a small deli with a wine shop that did strong business. They quickly struck up a friendship that they rekindled when Phillips took a job in Roanoke in 1980.

"For a lot of years, every Sunday morning early, I would be by his house and pick him up … and we would drive to one of the mountains around here, Flat Top or Dragons Tooth — we did other ones — we would hike up to the top of the mountain and share a bottle of wine, come back down then get on with our Sundays. …

"Gordon was a really smart and educated guy, and when he would start talking about politics and stuff, he always had good insight. He knew wine well. I looked at him a lot for his intelligence, his insight and his thoughts on things."

Thisdell, too, remembered many great conversations over high class beverages.

"We’d go out to dinner and I wouldn’t even look at the wine list," Thisdell said. "I'm like, ‘You just tell us what we’re drinking tonight.’

"He was just the most interesting fellow and knew something about everything. Most people who [claim to] know something about everything really don’t know anything, don’t know what they’re talking about. But he really did."

He didn't save all his banter for dinners and hikes. Phillips started his own shop, Mr. Bill's Wine Cellar, and Kendall became a regular there, even taking the occasional shift if needed, as a favor to his friend.

"Gordon came through most every Saturday. … He would start pontificating on whatever, and everybody would just stop," Phillips recalled. "Everybody that worked there, we would just wait for him to come in. He would grab our attention and we couldn’t turn away from it. Some customers got to know him, and same thing."

He might even walk over to someone eyeing a particular bottle and discuss its merits, just for the fun of it. But it wasn't all wine or news. Kendall could draw laughs by recalling things that had gone wrong with his day, such as a broken lawn mower.

"With the rest of us, a lawn mower breaks; we take it and get it fixed," Phillips said. "Gordon’s would turn into a story about how miserable he was, dealing with this thing, but the way he told it, we’re all sitting there dying laughing. That was the way he was.

"He was entertainment, for sure."

Retired restaurateur Rocky Byrd remembered Kendall's knowledge and laid-back sartorial style.

"You'd have to be a master sommelier to not learn something from him in discussing wine on any level," Byrd recalled in a message exchange. "And he had a way of wearing a Hawaiian shirt in February, with confidence."

Kendall had turned away from sales and about a decade ago started working in information technology for Allstate Insurance Co. But he continued to write Good Libations, The Roanoke Times column he started in July 2005.

On Dec. 18, Kendall emailed The Roanoke Times that he would miss the next column, as he had returned to South Carolina to be with his 98-year-old father, who had suffered a massive stroke. Jack Kendall died Dec. 20.

In the email exchange, Kendall shared the obituary he wrote for his father, noting his service as an Army Air Corps navigator in World War II and later the Army Corps of Engineers, with which he wound up in the city he would call home.

"On Tuesday another member of the greatest generation was called to be with the Lord while surrounded by family," it read. "He was popular with his neighbors and everyone who knew him referred to him as 'Mr. Jack.' In his last afternoons he relaxed in his garage with three cats who had adopted him."

It was the last thing that Gordon Kendall ever wrote for a newspaper.