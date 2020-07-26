Goss: A charmed comet quickly appears then slowly recedes into the vastness of space

You never know with comets. With planets, astronomers are able to predict their changing brightnesses, how long they will be visible in the night sky, and how they will appear on the same date in years to come. Not so with comets.
Comet ATLAS in April held great promise for being the long awaited next “Great” comet. Just as it brightened enough to be almost visible to the naked-eye, it broke apart, disintegrating over a few days. Then in May, Comet SWAN seemed to be headed toward a sizzling show in the morning sky. Again, right when its brightness should have begun to surpass naked-eye noticeability, it fizzled.
Right after Fourth of July, yet another comet was forecast to do well. Understandably, amateur astronomers were quite wary of this early morning interloper. Comet NEOWISE, discovered on March 27 by the repurposed telescopic sky survey system known as Near Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE), grew to naked-eye visibility, appearing low in the northeastern sky 75 minutes before sunrise. By July 9, when morning stargazers were admiring Venus slide past the bright star Aldebaran and the pretty Hyades star cluster, NEOWISE truly caught their attention. Third time’s a charm!
Finally, here was a comet that looked like a classical comet, one that was holding together as it moved away from its 27 million mile encounter with the sun on July 3. It sported a beautiful, but delicate tail that only grew better over the following two weeks.
After July 15, the comet dropped out of the northeastern morning sky and crossed into the evening, hanging low above the northwestern horizon at 10 p.m. Over the next week, as NEOWISE climbed higher and out of the summer haze, it became even brighter. Binocular users were thrilled with its bright head and its long, graceful tail streaming into nothingness.
Tonight the almost first quarter moon glows in the western sky, hindering the cometary view. By the time the moon leaves the early evening scene on Aug. 5, NEOWISE will have moved significantly farther from both the sun and Earth, gradually dimming as it goes. But it will have left observers on Earth a ton of great images easily accessed on the internet, which is fortunate for us, because it isn’t scheduled to return until 8800 CE.
Comets like NEOWISE leave in their wake a trail of sand-size debris consisting of water ice and silicate rock. If our planet, as it orbits the sun, intersects that trail, we experience a meteor shower. NEOWISE’s orbital path will not intersect Earth’s, so no meteor shower will come from it. Over the next few weeks, though, skywatchers will enjoy a meteor shower resulting from a comet whose path crosses that of our planet’s.
Every year in mid August, Earth intersects the orbital path of comet Swift-Tuttle. While the comet itself hasn’t moved in our part of the solar system for nearly 30 years, its debris trail is dense enough to cause the famous Perseid meteor shower.
On the nights of Aug. 11 and 12, look toward the northeast after 11 p.m. but before the moon rises two hours later. Depending on the amount of debris ejected from Swift-Tuttle, stargazers may spot upwards of 50 meteors per hour. Each meteor is actually the hot, glowing compressed shock–front of a sand-size cometary bit smashing against our planet’s upper atmosphere while moving at over 30,000 mph.
NEOWISE may be on its way out, but the remains of other comets affect our skywatching every night. While you are outside enjoying thoughtful moments with the predictable Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Venus and Mercury, make time to spot the unpredictable streaks of tiny particles emitted from a comet long–past: the Perseid meteors of Comet Swift-Tuttle.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
