Goss: A full celestial schedule for May

Like spring coming on strongly, almost overwhelmingly so, the skies over the next five weeks feature an almost continuous series of fascinating celestial shows.

This week finds an easy-to-see planetary meetup unfolding in the morning sky, and a subtle planetary appearance playing in the early evening.

When it is not close to the sun, Venus is always bright, sometimes brilliantly so, appearing either in the evening or morning twilight. Look low in the east-southeast about 5:45 a.m. for this Earth-sized world glowing dominantly. Immediately east shines, though not as brightly, Jupiter. (The thin waning crescent moon joins them on the morning of April 27, giving an enchanting scene.)

Each morning, the two planets drift closer together until April 30 when they are less than 1/2 degree apart. How close is half degree? Extend your index finger on your fully outstretched arm. The width of the tip of your finger spans 2 angular degrees. So, Venus and Jupiter’s separation narrows from “2 finger widths” on the morning of April 26 to only one-quarter “finger” on April 30 (and also on May 1).

While they won’t appear to merge into a single point, Venus and Jupiter will form a bright, tight “double planet” with their fields of glare blurring together. And even though they may appear to be dangerously near each other, don’t worry. No planetary collision is imminent. In three dimensional space, they will be a comfortable 437 million miles apart!

On the other side of night, Mercury, the solar system’s smallest planet, makes a brief appearance during the last few evenings of April and the first couple of May. Look low in the west-northwest 40 minutes after sunset, about 8:50 p.m., for the dim but distinctive Pleiades star cluster. (Binoculars may be needed to pick it out in the twilight.) Each evening over the next week, Mercury rises higher above the thick atmosphere that hugs the horizon, while it simultaneously lessens its brightness. By May 1, it will be found feebly shining to the upper left of the Pleiades. After that, the fading planet will likely be lost in the bright twilight.

Midway through May, a third event occurs, one that will certainly be highlighted on many stargazers’ celestial calendars — a total eclipse of the moon.

As the moon climbs higher in the southeast after sunset on May 15, it glows brightly, blotting out most of the stars in the sky. A few minutes after 10:28 p.m., something unusual will be noticed about the shape of the bright lunar disk. It will no longer be perfectly round, but will appear to have a small bite taken off its lower left rim. As the minutes progress, that bite — the Earth’s shadow cast on the lunar surface — becomes more pronounced. At 11:29, the moon fully slides into the shadow.

During totality which lasts almost 90 minutes, the moon doesn’t disappear, but appears as a dark, red glow. Sometimes this stage is termed the “blood moon.” The intriguing coloration results from sunlight filtered through the intervening Earth’s atmosphere and is caused by the same physical effect that is responsible for sunset’s orange-red glow.

The darkened moon lies between the moderately bright star Zubenelgenubi to its upper right, and the red star Antares to its lower left. Keen-eyed observers will notice that Zuben is not a single star, but two. Astronomers have found that they are gravitationally bound to one another, making them a visual double star.

In the final few mornings of May, Jupiter again plays a role, this time approaching, then passing the much fainter Mars. As it did with Venus four weeks earlier, Jupiter moves to one-half degree — or one-quarter finger width — above Mars on May 29. Again, no collision is imminent. The Mighty Planet and the Red Planet are still separated by 350 million miles!

A head’s up. One final, but very, very uncertain event is scheduled for Memorial Day. Some astronomers are predicting a reasonably good chance of a “once-in-a-lifetime” spectacular meteor storm as our planet plows through the debris stream of the partially disintegrated Comet Schwassmann-Wachmann 3. Keep your fingers crossed for this fantastic possibility!