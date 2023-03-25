The three bright rocky planets — actually four if you count the one you are standing on — all play leading roles in the April evening sky show as they race counterclockwise around the sun. The scene opens as the sun sets.

At the beginning of April, Venus pops into the bright western twilight shortly after sunset, seeming to become brighter as the minutes pass until full darkness is finally achieved. While it easily is the brightest planet, it is not currently the closest, at least not between March 28 and May 25. That honor falls to a little world that hugs the western horizon in the first two weeks of April.

Far below Venus, the solar system’s smallest planet, Mercury, appears briefly — perhaps only for twenty minutes — before it drops too close to the horizon to be spotted by the unaided eye. Over the next two weeks, the little planet climbs higher each evening into the darker portions of the twilight sky, making it easier to locate. But just as it does so, it starts to dim, and by April 15, it becomes difficult to find. Then, during the last two weeks of April, Mercury starts its quick slide between Earth (and us) and the sun, and, therefore, can’t be seen. On May 1 it lies in near alignment with the sun, passing just north of it.

While Mercury moves higher before stalling in the western sky, brilliant Venus commands the scene. The earth-sized world begins to pass between the delicate Pleiades star cluster and the much rougher Hyades cluster on April 8, brightening all the while. In fact, even as bright as it is now, Venus continues to brighten until the first week of July.

While Venus reaches its closest point to the Pleiades on April 12, they can be seen in the same binocular field between April 8 and 14. This will be a fascinating sight!

The bright planet continues its nightly climb, forming an intriguing near isosceles right triangle with the Pleiades and Aldebaran, the bright star in the Hyades on April 17. (In three dimensional space, Aldebaran is not really a member of the Hyades as it lies about half the 150 light-year distance to that “V” shaped star cluster.) Look for this geometrical figure and notice how it changes nightly.

Spring’s must see sky scene

The moon is not left out of the performance. It takes center stage on April 21, 22, and 23. On its first night before 9 p.m., it hangs as a super thin crescent in the west-northwest between the Pleiades and the horizon. The next evening finds its slightly thicker crescent floating between the Pleiades and Venus. It is full with earthshine, giving an almost magical scene. On April 23, the crescent moon moves higher still, glowing above brilliant Venus. These three nights just might give the most enchanting scenes of the year.

The fourth rocky planet from the sun experiences an interesting encounter on April 14. Red Mars, shining high in the west in the constellation Gemini, lies immediately next to a somewhat dimmer object, the yellow star Mebsuta. (Binoculars really help bring out the color of the star.) The closeness of this lesser companion to Mars brings thoughts of how that planet might look in our sky if it had a moon that was similar in size to our own. Fascinating thoughts for a fascinating sight!

For the remaining undiscussed rocky planet — Earth — consider this. Our world, as small as it is on the vast celestial stage, is not only the largest rocky planet, but is more massive than all the rocky planets and the moon combined. It is an influencer and dominates the inner solar system. As you view the other planets in our sky, be Earth proud!