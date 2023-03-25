Related to this story

Comet Hale-Bopp Flies by Earth

Comet Hale-Bopp Flies by Earth

On March 22, 1997, a super bright comet by the name of Hale-Bopp made its closest approach to Earth. [‘On This Day in Space’ Video Series on S…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi tornadoes kill 23, injure dozens overnight