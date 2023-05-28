Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Venus and Mars are found near each other in the west-northwestern sky shortly after sunset. How far apart are they separated now? Fully extend your arm, make a fist, then point it towards unmistakable Venus and unremarkable Mars. Venus lies on the right edge of the fist and Mars is on the left. Their gap narrows as June proceeds.

This week, Venus approaches where Mars was in mid May. On June 1 and 2, it lies in a direct alignment with the twin stars of Gemini, Castor and Pollux, just as Mars did on May 16. An intriguing configuration!

On these same two nights, the red planet, being about the same brightness as the aforementioned Castor but lying to the upper left of the easily seen Venus, crosses a distant star cluster — the Beehive. While the unaided eye can see this from a dark location, it is best viewed through binoculars. Two dozen faint, twinkling stars can be glimpsed as a backdrop to Mars.

During the first week of the month, Venus reaches “greatest elongation,” the point in its orbit when it swings away furthest from the sun as viewed from Earth. After June 4, the planet appears slightly closer to the set sun each evening. It also grows in apparent size as it moves nearer to Earth and begins to overtake our planet in its journey around the sun. Through a pair of tripod mounted binoculars, one can see Venus showing a very tiny half phase, resembling that of a first quarter moon. (But remember, it will appear much, much smaller than the moon does in binoculars.)

Ten nights after Mars visits the Beehive, Venus begins its slide across the same cluster of stars. Use binoculars on June 12 and 13 to view the glare-bomb of Venus suspended above nearly two dozen dim stellar bees. Just think, while Venus lies 60 million miles away, the stars of the Beehive are 60 million times farther!

By the middle of June, the gap between Mars and Venus narrows to half a “fist width” — half of what it was just two weeks earlier. Will Venus eventually catch Mars?

Look to the west-northwest before 10 p.m. on the the first evening of summer, June 21, for an intriguing sky scene.

The crescent moon, glowing with earthshine, forms a celestial triangle with Venus to its lower left and Mars to its far left. The following night, the moon lies above both planets.

On the final evening of June, Venus lies less than one-third of a “fist width” from Mars. They are as close as they are going to get. During July, Venus drops faster towards the sun than Mars, expanding their gap.

Throughout the month, Venus increases in brightness while poor Mars continues to fade, shining no greater than a moderately bright star. This is because Venus decreases its distance from Earth by 22 million miles and shows a progressively thinner, but highly reflective crescent phase, while Mars increases its distance by 20 million miles, appearing slightly smaller and dimmer each evening.

A bright Mars, such as was seen last December, can never be seen in the evening sky near a brilliant Venus. Mars is only bright when it is relatively close to Earth and that happens when it is opposite the sun. At that time, it rises in the east as the sun sets in the west.

Because Venus is always closer to the sun than Earth, it never lies more than 45 degrees from the sun (as it does on June 4). It is found in the west soon after sunset.

The next time when a bright Mars and a very bright Venus appear in the sky at the same time will be in January 2025, when Mars rises in the east at sunset while Venus sinks in the west.