Goss: Change is coming; skywatchers might not like it

Stargazing has undergone some impressive changes in recent years, largely through advances in cellular technology.

Many cell phones are now equipped with an app for identifying objects in the night sky. You ask, “What star is that?” You hold your phone toward the unknown object and, bingo! It reports that this is no star at all, but Mars.

Also consider that today’s digital camera capabilities are amazing, often recording more than what the eye can discern. This includes not only DSLRs, but the cameras installed in new cell phones. People can now capture night sky images in just a few seconds, and little if any processing is required.

Not all change is welcome change, however. Cellular technology is also the culprit behind the most worrisome issue today for professional and amateur astronomers alike, and one that will affect casual stargazers, too — the deployment of tens of thousands of “constellation” satellites. These are large batches of communication satellites all working in unison.

SpaceX since 2019 has been busily placing in orbit what will be more than 40,000 satellites, to improve cell service. They are bright enough that the naked eye can see them under the right circumstances. They are easy to spot, though, through binoculars. Easy to spot, that is, if the satellites are positioned in sunlight when we observers on Earth are standing in darkness. This occurs within two hours after evening twilight ends and two hours before morning twilight begins. In the hours surrounding midnight, they are in Earth’s shadow and can’t be seen.

By the end of 2022, SpaceX had deployed 3,200 Starlink satellites with at least 36,000 to go. Once they have finished placing them all, each binocular field will contain more 25 lights swiftly crossing the scene, always being replaced by 25 more.

Rest assured, SpaceX has competitors with their own plans to place many tens of thousands of satellites in Earth orbit as well. Totals have been estimated to be more than 100,000! (That would make a ridiculous 100 crossing the binocular field at any one time.)

November 2022 saw the first launch of the Blue Walker satellites, ultimately meant for telecommunication services. They are huge. Each one has a large solar array stretching more than 20 x 30 feet, making them easy targets to spot. How easy? At their brightest, they will be as bright as the brighter true stars. More often, though, they will be on par with the North Star or the Big Dipper stars, that is “medium bright.” Plans call for 160 of these giant orbiting solar panels — for now.

Change, whether or not skywatchers like it, is coming.

If you want to see a Starlink satellite for yourself, you need to look with binoculars in the right part of the sky at the right time. January evening skies feature bright Jupiter shining in the southwest at 7 p.m. Scan its area, slowly moving toward the west-southwest horizon. It may take a few minutes to spot one, because only 15% of them have been placed in Earth orbit so far. Also, it is not unusual to have two or three pass in succession within 30 seconds of each other.

Jan. 22 holds a fascinating celestial highlight to examine before any satellite hunting takes place. Look low in the west-southwest at about 6 p.m. for Venus. Directly next to it lies the much dimmer Saturn. Binoculars should reveal the planetary pair. (If the atmosphere is especially transparent, you might spot the very thin crescent moon between Venus and the horizon.) Don’t worry, there is no danger of Venus and Saturn colliding as they are 858 million miles apart!