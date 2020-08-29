Goss: Confirm what science tells us by conducting your own observations

A study conducted by the National Science Foundation in 2012 found that a sizable portion of the U.S. population — 26%! — believes that the Sun orbits the Earth. How can 80 million people, assumably almost all with at least a high school education, believe this?
Too often well-established facts, ones backed by mountains of evidence, have been relegated to the same status as wishful thinking, and where wishful thinking has become more believed than facts.
In other words, if someone wants something hard enough to be true, then any facts can be ignored. This is a belief system headed toward folly. Reality should not be denied, because it can not be defeated.
One all-too-common way that people come to believe something that has been shown to be wrong is by repeatedly hearing incorrect information deliberately presented by a trusted, but not necessarily trustworthy, source.
This glib demagogue may not be well-versed in the topic but is quite willing to hit emotional buttons while speaking vehemently about the subject. This untruthful source can be anyone from a neighbor to a provocateur on the radio or internet.
Argument against the proposition that Earth orbits the sun as posed by a provocateur:
We need to wake up. Where does the sun rise? Where does it set? It rises in the east, sets in the west, circling the Earth the whole time. I’m not lying here, folks. The sun goes around the Earth. Just go outside and look. Trust what your own eyes tell you.
“The Gang of Four” — academia, scientists, the government, and especially the media — want you to believe otherwise. The intelligentsia is trying to deceive you so they can take away your rights, all so they get what they want. They want to be in charge — over you.
They are trying to take away your freedoms and your values. Believe me, folks, you are not going to hear this anywhere else. They won’t let you.
Argument for the proposition that Earth orbits the sun as determined by science:
Advancements in science are made through many careful, reliable, and repeatable observations. They are not made by just suddenly deciding something should be true. As a result, when new, credible observations necessitate it, scientific conclusions must change, thereby advancing our understanding of the real world.
How do we know that Earth orbits the sun? Of the many ways, here is one that results from making careful observations of the motion of Mars projected against the background stars. Explaining these observations perplexed observers in the late 1500s since they did not fit the Earth–centered model of the solar system.
Mars rises in the east around 10 p.m. Sunday. Look at it through binoculars on every clear night over the next few weeks, carefully plotting its changing position relative to the three background stars in the field of view, Omicron, Nu, and Mu Piscium,
You will first notice that the planet creeps eastward — called prograde, or direct motion — away from the star Nu until Sept. 8. Then it reverses course, heading westward — known as retrograde motion — passing above Nu on Sept. 20, then just below Mu on Oct. 6. Finally on Nov. 15, it reverses course again, heading toward the east for the next 22 months.
Your observations of this odd two-month-long zigzag motion of Mars cannot be explained by the Sun orbiting Earth. The observations you made simply do not support it. Mars’ motion in the sky can only be fully explained by Earth and Mars each following their own elliptical paths around the sun.
Activities like this demonstrate truths about our natural world — truths that you can discover for yourself by making careful observations, and by using critical thinking (not wishful thinking) all the while applying the methods of science, much to the chagrin of blathering charlatan commentators.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
