Goss: Darkness lies beyond Earth’s orbit

In less than three short weeks, NASA will release the very much anticipated first images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, the most advanced telescope launched. It is not yet known what they will show, but they will surely astound.

Beside being just pretty pictures, they will contain valuable information about whatever celestial object is portrayed. After admiring the images, carefully consider what they really show and what they represent.

Notice that between the stars, of which there might be many, lies nothing, just the blackness of space. In fact, consider that most of the image will be dark. Yes, the object will be shown in grand detail, but the area just beyond its outlines will be largely black. (A good example of this is the fantastic image commonly known as the Hubble Ultra Deep Field apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap210802.html depicting distant, ancient galaxies floating in the darkness.)

Consider what this tells us about the general nature of the universe: It is dark.

Living on Earth, we naturally have the belief that bright, well-lit scenes are the standard. This is because we live at a relatively close distance from a brighter-than-average star, our sun. Because of the inverse square law of illumination, reaches in the outer solar system receive far less sunlight than we do on Earth. At Saturn’s distance, for example, the amount of sunlight received is slightly more than one percent of that received on Earth, akin to a deep evening twilight lighting level. Saturn-space is a dark place.

Heading into the interstellar depths, darkness is almost a constant. Half way to the nearest star, Alpha Centauri, it and our sun both appear about as bright as the winter time star Sirius shines in our sky. A hypothetical planet meandering in that region would rotate in eternal darkness. The scene turns bright again only when the distance from Alpha Centauri is less than Saturn’s distance from our sun.

Intergalactic space — where galaxies lie many millions of light-years apart — is a place where stars are sparsely populated. The closest large galaxy to our Milky Way is the Andromeda Galaxy, a popular stargazer’s target in the autumn and winter sky. A hypothetical observer placed midway between these two enormous star systems would see the dull glows of both the Milky Way and Andromeda – and little else in the enveloping darkness.

Now consider scenarios presented in science fiction films of space ships flying among the stars. As the ship speeds by, often somehow emitting a “whoosh” or a low rumble in the soundless vacuum of space, it is well illuminated, and easy to see. It is not a dim, silent streak lost in the darkness. This is contrary to what the brightness of deep space tells us.

Other than being close to a star, where in the universe is it bright as Earth?

Moonless July evenings feature a grand sight when viewed from a dark location, away from city lights at such places as the state parks Natural Bridge and Douthat, or at some overlooks along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Milky Way's glow stretches upward from the southern horizon, arcs nearly overhead, then drops to the northeastern horizon. In its southern portion lies the direction of the center of the galaxy, some 26,000 light-years distant. The massive bulge that directly surrounds the galactic center contains far more than 100 millions stars. Surely, lighting levels in this region must be very bright.

An observer on a spaceship speeding through the 10,000 light-year wide galactic bulge would see a dim glow from its many millions of stars. The enormity of space quickly diminishes the intensity of all that starlight. The lighting would be just bright enough to dimly reveal a passing ship, making a rather disappointing special effect in a science fiction film.

This brings us back to our well-lit world. Space is dark — unless you live close to a star!

John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.