Goss: Days becoming noticeably shorter

Imagine a hypothetical space traveller stationed one billion miles above the sun’s north pole. From that vantage point, the planets — including Earth — would all be seen revolving in a counterclockwise fashion around the sun and would all be moving in nearly the same plane.

From our earthbound perspective, that results in the sun always moving daily west-to-east in our sky. The path the sun takes across the heavens is called the ecliptic, which is also the plane of Earth’s orbit — the same plane on which the space traveller sees Earth move.

The sun travels along the ecliptic in both an easterly and a southerly direction beginning immediately after reaching the summer solstice, June 21, and continuing to the winter solstice, Dec. 21.

In late June and early July, the sun’s daily travel has little or no southerly component as the sun’s motion is almost entirely easterly. However, by late August and continuing into late October, the sun’s travel has a very noticeable southerly component along with a less pronounced easterly movement.

Because it moves farther south every day, the sun does not arc as high in the sky as it did in June. This also means that it rises farther south along the eastern horizon, and that it sets farther south along the western horizon. This directly results in the sun rising later and setting earlier every day.

By early November, the sun’s daily southerly component of motion decreases significantly, while its easterly direction increases in value. Consequently, the sunrise and sunset times change little. Also, its rise and set locations on the eastern and western horizons, respectively, change little.

Finally, on Dec. 21 at winter solstice, the sun’s southerly motion is zero, as it was six months earlier on the summer solstice. It only travels in an easterly direction on that day. For the next six months, it moves northward while it continues to move eastward.

From June 21 through Dec. 21, the length of daylight hours decreases each day at first by just a hand full of seconds in June, then growing to almost two minutes at the autumnal equinox, on Sept. 22. On the first day of summer, the sun rose at 5:58 a.m. and set at 8:43 pm. But now, in late August, the sun rises about 6:46 a.m. and sets about 7:54 p.m. In three weeks from now at the equinox, those values change to 7:07 a.m. and 7:16 p.m., respectively, decreasing daylight by 59 minutes — a noticeable difference.

Why this appreciable change in daylight and why now?

As with many astronomical events that are calendar related, it is ultimately due to the tilt of Earth’s axis with respect to its orbital plane. If the tilt were zero, the sun would always rise directly east and set directly west, trace the same arc in the sky, and the amount of daylight during the year would be an unchanging 12 hours. There would be no seasons.

This year, the autumnal equinox takes place at 9:04 p.m. Sept. 22. On this date, the sunrise and sunset times both change about one minute. So, at this time, daylight decreases two minutes, its maximum rate.

“Equinox” means equal night. But on the date of the equinox, night is not equal to day. Daylight is about nine minutes longer in the Roanoke Valley. However, on Sept. 26, four days later, day and night are equal with sunrise at 7:10 a.m. and sunset at 7:10 p.m. The physical reason for this is due to the refracting property of sunlight traveling through our planetary atmosphere. When the sun is just below the horizon, its light bends slightly downward making the sun appear to be at or above the horizon. Hence, a slightly longer day.