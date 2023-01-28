Goss: February’s apogean full moon is super

Every so often, the online media run reports alerting readers to an upcoming “supermoon.” This is a full moon that is closer to Earth — and us — than average. It is sometimes billed as being the “biggest and brightest of the year.”

Simply put, a supermoon is a full moon that occurs when it lies at or near its perigee point as it revolves around our planet. Since the moon traces an elliptical — not a circular — path, at one side of its orbit it is closer to Earth than average, while two weeks later it sits at the other side, and is farther than average. The period when the dates of perigee and full moon coincide is 413.3 days or 13 months 18 days, The last time this occurred was July 13, 2022. Therefore, the next one falls on Aug. 31. (Actually, it falls in the evening of Aug. 30.)

If supermoons — large, bright full moons — occur in 413 day intervals, can the oppositely sized moon also happen every 413 days? When the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, called apogee, on the night when it is also full, it will appear smaller and slightly dimmer than average. Even though this is just as “rare” as the ballyhooed supermoon, this is something that is not reported in the media. “See the full moon tonight, smaller and dimmer than it has been in over a year!” Nope, that just doesn’t cut it!

A stargazer term for this extra–small full moon doesn’t formally exist. Occasionally, you will see “mini-moon,” or “micro-moon,” or “sub-moon,” but you will not see the more precise, but awkward astronomical term “apogee syzygy full moon” or the almost as strange sounding “apogean full moon.”

Such an event happens with this February’s full moon. It attains its fullest phase about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5, while it reaches apogee — remember, that is the furthest point from Earth — in the morning of Feb. 4.

Yes, it will be smaller and somewhat dimmer than the average full moon. But don’t let that fool you!

This full moon just might seem brighter than next August’s supermoon. The full moon in February arcs high across the night sky, and around midnight, it glows nearly overhead. Folks enjoying the night air will see it shining through the leafless branches of deciduous trees, as most of the moon’s bright light strikes the ground. Moreover in some years, the ground is covered with snow brightening the night scene.

In August, however, the scene is much different. The full moon never rises high above the horizon, just as the early February sun doesn’t climb far above the southern horizon. And the August trees are packed with leaves, blocking much of the low angled moonlight. As a result, the August full moon just might not be as noticeable as February’s. That is another point that won’t be reported in the news alerts about the summertime supermoon.

If it is clear on Feb. 5, head outside two hours after moonrise. And if you have a digital camera — whether it is part of a cellphone, a hand held point and shoot, or a DSLR — point it at the moon. Use full zoom and don’t overexpose the image. (The camera might capture a star next to the moon. That is Regulus, the brightest star in Leo.) Save the image, and do the same during the Aug. 30 full moon. Then compare them using the same image scale. Will the August moon lying at 221,000 miles from us be noticeably larger than the February moon lying 29,000 miles farther?