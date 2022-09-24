Goss: Harvest and hunter’s moons light early evening sky

Which of these statements is true of the harvest moon?

A. It is the full moon in September.

B. It is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.

C. It cannot occur in October.

A is sometimes true. B is always true. C is never true as it can occur in the first eight days of October.

If September’s full moon is earlier than 14 days before the autumnal equinox, it is not the harvest moon, but the corn moon. Then, October’s full moon, which would be early in that month, is the harvest moon. This happens about once every four years, and won’t happen again until Oct. 6, 2025.

This year, September’s full moon fell on Sept. 9, 13 days before the equinox, which this year was on Thursday . October’s full moon – termed the hunter’s moon – will be on Oct. 9, 17 days after this year’s equinox.

When can the hunter’s moon occur?

A. It never occurs in September.

B. It can occur on any evening in October.

C. It occurs either in October or early November.

A is always true, it never occurs in September as that is the month for either the corn moon or the harvest moon. B is true only for dates after Oct. 8. C is true since the full hunter’s moon can occur no later than Nov. 7.

As was just shown, while the harvest moon is normally associated with September, it can fall in early October. The hunter’s moon is always the full moon following the harvest moon. Since the harvest moon can happen as late as Oct. 8, and since the next full moon would follow about 29.5 days later, the hunter’s moon can land no later than Nov. 8. The next November hunter’s moon will be Nov. 4, 2025. This year, the full hunter’s moon comes very early, falling on Oct. 9.

Why all this talk about dates for the harvest and hunter’s moons?

They share a similar early evening attribute of lighting the twilight sky. Because of our planet’s 23 degree axial tilt with respect to the plane of its orbital path around the sun, the trace of that path (called the ecliptic) in the evening sky from early September through mid October makes a sharp angle with the eastern horizon. This results in the fat gibbous and round full moons shining brightly, providing extra light as twilight deepens. This allows farmers additional time to harvest crops as the growing season ends. Hence the name harvest moon.

The following full moon in early- to mid-October also brightens the twilight sky. This is a time for hunters to pursue game visible in the recently cleared fields. Hence the name hunter’s moon.

This October is also a good time to admire Jupiter shining brightly in the southeast as twilight ends. It happens to lie at the vernal equinox, marking the location of the sun on March 21. Jupiter is joined by the bright, almost full moon on Oct. 8, the evening before the full hunter’s moon. The duo underscores the position of the vernal equinox.

From our perspective on Earth, every day the sun rises in the east, moves across the sky and sets in the west. Hidden in that daily motion, though, is the sun inching eastward about two of its own apparent diameters each day, completing one trip around the sky in one year. Today the sun appears in the constellation Virgo below the western horizon after sunset. Because of that steady eastward motion, it reaches the location of the winter solstice in the constellation Sagittarius on December 21. Three months after that, the sun will be at the vernal equinox, near where Jupiter shines now, and just west of this year’s hunter’s moon.