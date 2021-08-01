Goss: How many moons of the solar system can you see?

The early evening eastern sky has had an absence of bright planets since Mars appeared in that part of the sky in November. Finally, a bright light appears in the southeast shortly before 10 p.m. and by the end of the month it will have already climbed above the horizon when twilight darkens.

Mighty Jupiter dominates the night sky for the next several months. It approaches its closest point to Earth — at 473 million miles, almost 2,000 times farther than our Moon — on Aug. 20, meaning that it will also be at its brightest. This will be the best time of year to closely study the planet, especially if you have binoculars at your side.

Jupiter is known for having four large moons — the “Galilean moons” named after the first person who examined them, Galileo — which are bright enough to be seen through common household binoculars. The task is made much easier if the binoculars are placed on a tripod — a standard camera tripod works nicely. Aim them at Jupiter, then bring the image into sharp focus.

Up to four dim starlike points will be seen situated on either side of the planet, all in a line. Since, at times, they each lie very close to the glaring Jupiter, they can be hard to detect. However, on a few evenings this month the two largest moons, Ganymede and Callisto, can be relatively easy to spot.