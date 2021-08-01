Goss: How many moons of the solar system can you see?

The early evening eastern sky has had an absence of bright planets since Mars appeared in that part of the sky in November. Finally, a bright light appears in the southeast shortly before 10 p.m. and by the end of the month it will have already climbed above the horizon when twilight darkens.
Mighty Jupiter dominates the night sky for the next several months. It approaches its closest point to Earth — at 473 million miles, almost 2,000 times farther than our Moon — on Aug. 20, meaning that it will also be at its brightest. This will be the best time of year to closely study the planet, especially if you have binoculars at your side.
Jupiter is known for having four large moons — the “Galilean moons” named after the first person who examined them, Galileo — which are bright enough to be seen through common household binoculars. The task is made much easier if the binoculars are placed on a tripod — a standard camera tripod works nicely. Aim them at Jupiter, then bring the image into sharp focus.
Up to four dim starlike points will be seen situated on either side of the planet, all in a line. Since, at times, they each lie very close to the glaring Jupiter, they can be hard to detect. However, on a few evenings this month the two largest moons, Ganymede and Callisto, can be relatively easy to spot.
Look through binoculars over the next three nights after 11 p.m. for bright Jupiter when it has risen appreciably above the horizon. Just to its west, sit two much fainter points. The closest one to the planet is Ganymede, the largest moon in the solar system being 50% larger than Earth’s moon, and the other point is Callisto, which is 40% larger than our moon. Each night they, and the other two Galilean moons, Io and Europa, change positions, some times by a little, other times by a lot.
Look again on the nights of Aug. 9 and 10. Now, the sightly brighter Ganymede is on the planet’s west side while Callisto has moved to the east side.
Look one more time on Aug. 16. Just appearing on Jupiter’s west side is a point brighter than what was seen for Ganymede a week earlier. The moons Io and Europa appear so close together from our view point on Earth that their lights merge into one. Farther to their west, Ganymede and Callisto are also seen to merge into a single, brighter point.
Now, for a tough task, but one that has been accomplished by stargazers who have keen eyesight and who are under dark skies. First, though, ask yourself how many moons of the solar system can be seen by the unaided eye? Obviously, Earth’s moon tops the list. Any others?
On a moonless night, if you are at a dark site that has either darkened buildings or unlit utility poles try the following test.
Position yourself so that Jupiter is placed immediately out of sight behind the obscuring building or utility pole. If it is situated behind the structure’s right side, look for the dim starlike points of both Ganymede and Callisto when they are positioned to the west of Jupiter, such as over the next three nights. When the moons lie on the east side of Jupiter, such as on Aug. 27 and 28, place the glaring planet behind the left edge of the occulting structure. Confirm your sightings with binoculars.
A reasonable conclusion: If Jupiter were not nearby, all four Galilean moons could be seen as very dim points of light. As was just found with glaring Jupiter present, at least three moons of the solar system can be seen under the right circumstances by the unaided eye: Luna, Callisto, and Ganymede.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.