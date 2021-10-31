Goss: Infrequent celestial sights aren’t necessarily rare

Venus is definitely eye catching. Any evening shortly after sunset in November finds the brilliant planet shining low in the southwest. On Nov. 7, the very thin crescent Moon enters the scene below Venus and on the following night the Moon, now glowing more prominently with earthshine, slides to its upper left.
For an interesting bonus showing contrasting celestial features, look again around 60 minutes after sunset (6:45 p.m. EST), this time with binoculars. The Moon’s night side can be easily seen due to Earth’s back reflected sunlight bouncing off the lunar surface. Slowly scan towards Venus, discovering that its light is much more intense than the Moon’s. It is simply a dazzling sight in binoculars.
If you are located in a “dark suburban site” or darker, you will also see to Venus’ upper right a subtle smeared glow. (On a very clear, dark night, this glow can be found with the unaided eye.) If the binoculars are held very steady, many dim stars can be glimpsed twinkling within that ill-defined luminosity. This is the spectacular star forming nebulae, M8, also known as the “Lagoon Nebula.” Its faint stars are young — 2 million years young and are just 0.05% the age of our sun — and more continue to be born, albeit at a very slow rate. (See the beautiful NASA sponsored Astronomy Picture of the Day website, https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap161214.html, for an incredible detailed view.)
The whole scene — unmistakeable Venus, the magically glowing Moon, and the shy M8 — must be special. It is. Surely, it must be rare. Well …
If the Moon is much brighter than it is on Nov. 8, its light would blot out the dim glow of M8. Therefore, for this scene to occur, the Moon must be in a thin crescent phase. Because the thin crescent phase hangs low above the horizon when the twilight sky finally darkens, M8 also must be positioned low in that part of the sky. This celestial set up can only happen in November for northern hemisphere observers. In October, the nebula is higher, and so the moon must be higher, too. But a higher moon shows a thicker, brighter phase — too bright to reveal dim M8. In December, the sun moves too close to M8, nearly occulting it on Dec. 22.
Venus, the third player, must lie in the right position in its orbit relative to Earth for it to be seen low above the southwestern horizon near M8.
Again, surely this happens only rarely. Well …
Because Venus’ orbital period is 224.7 days and Earth’s is 365.25 days, thirteen orbits of Venus almost precisely match eights orbits of Earth. Venus’ thirteen orbits equals 2,921 days, while Earth’s is one day longer at 2,922. Therefore, every eight years, Venus is in almost the same spot in the sky on almost the same date. Rare?
In early November 2013, Venus shone in the same star field in Sagittarius as it does in early November 2021. On the 6th of that year, the thin crescent moon hovered just above both Venus and M8. Eight years from now finds not only the Moon, Venus, and M8, but a bright Mars, too. That will be an extra special sight!
November’s Moon is not done yet. After it passes Saturn on the 10th and Jupiter on the 11th, the silvery orb heads towards the general direction of the Pleiades star cluster. On Nov. 19 at 2:19 a.m., as it nears the Pleiades, it enters Earth’s shadow. It reaches mid-eclipse at 4:03 when 97% of the moon is covered in shadow.
Lunar eclipses, being special sights, surely must be infrequent, if not rare. Well … the next one occurs in six months and the next is six months after that.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.