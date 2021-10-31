Goss: Infrequent celestial sights aren’t necessarily rare

The whole scene — unmistakeable Venus, the magically glowing Moon, and the shy M8 — must be special. It is. Surely, it must be rare. Well …

If the Moon is much brighter than it is on Nov. 8, its light would blot out the dim glow of M8. Therefore, for this scene to occur, the Moon must be in a thin crescent phase. Because the thin crescent phase hangs low above the horizon when the twilight sky finally darkens, M8 also must be positioned low in that part of the sky. This celestial set up can only happen in November for northern hemisphere observers. In October, the nebula is higher, and so the moon must be higher, too. But a higher moon shows a thicker, brighter phase — too bright to reveal dim M8. In December, the sun moves too close to M8, nearly occulting it on Dec. 22.

Venus, the third player, must lie in the right position in its orbit relative to Earth for it to be seen low above the southwestern horizon near M8.

Again, surely this happens only rarely. Well …

Because Venus’ orbital period is 224.7 days and Earth’s is 365.25 days, thirteen orbits of Venus almost precisely match eights orbits of Earth. Venus’ thirteen orbits equals 2,921 days, while Earth’s is one day longer at 2,922. Therefore, every eight years, Venus is in almost the same spot in the sky on almost the same date. Rare?