Goss: October’s celestial window frames the outer solar system

This is also a time for three definitely unseen dwarf planets. The first, and most famous, and what was once considered to be the ninth planet from the sun is Pluto. This little world, which is only 70% the diameter of our moon, sits on the celestial dome half way between Jupiter and Saturn. It is nearly 83 times farther than Mars and almost four times farther than Saturn.

Next, what was once classified as the largest asteroid can be found with binoculars if one knows exactly where to look. Ceres is positioned low in the south, just north of the bright star Fomalhaut. This dwarf planet is smaller than Pluto, just 300 miles in diameter, and is about one-seventh our moon’s size. (If it were placed in our Moon’s orbit, its round shape would be just discernible to viewers on Earth.)

One more dwarf planet, one that is almost equal to Pluto’s diameter, moves in the early evening October sky. Discovered in 2005, Eris lies unseen 9 billion miles from the sun, three times as far as Pluto and 240 times farther than Mars. Imagine what our solar system looks like from this distant body. The sun would provide only enough light to give a deep twilight appearance on its cold surface. All bodies of any significance would be either too dim or too close to the sun to be seen. Eris is a lonely place, indeed.