Goss: October’s celestial window frames the outer solar system

The southeastern October sky provides a window into the outer solar system. It frames the Milky Way completely stretching across the sky from the northeast to directly overhead to the southwest. It continues along the horizon running from the southwest, to the south, then to the northeast. Five major bodies of the solar system, and at least three of the larger minor ones lie within the confines of that celestial window.
The early evening places Mars, the fourth planet from the sun, in the left–center of October’s window. It is currently the closest object of any significance to Earth, other than our Moon, and lies 39 million miles away — about 160 times farther than the Moon. In fact, it is now the brightest point of light in the night sky until Venus rises at 4 a.m.
Moreover, two bright planets are found in the southwest section of the window 90 minutes after sunset. The fifth planet from the sun, Jupiter, brightly shines just east of the attractive Teapot asterism of Sagittarius. Saturn, the sixth planet, appears just east of Jupiter. Falling into the almost–unseen category, is the seventh planet from the sun, Uranus. This world, almost eight times the diameter of Mars, dimly lies in the general direction of Mars, but 48 times farther away. It can be just barely seen by the unaided eye.
The eighth major planet from the sun, Neptune, is always invisible to the unaided eye. It lurks unseen near the middle of October’s window, nearly 70 times the distance of Mars.
This is also a time for three definitely unseen dwarf planets. The first, and most famous, and what was once considered to be the ninth planet from the sun is Pluto. This little world, which is only 70% the diameter of our moon, sits on the celestial dome half way between Jupiter and Saturn. It is nearly 83 times farther than Mars and almost four times farther than Saturn.
Next, what was once classified as the largest asteroid can be found with binoculars if one knows exactly where to look. Ceres is positioned low in the south, just north of the bright star Fomalhaut. This dwarf planet is smaller than Pluto, just 300 miles in diameter, and is about one-seventh our moon’s size. (If it were placed in our Moon’s orbit, its round shape would be just discernible to viewers on Earth.)
One more dwarf planet, one that is almost equal to Pluto’s diameter, moves in the early evening October sky. Discovered in 2005, Eris lies unseen 9 billion miles from the sun, three times as far as Pluto and 240 times farther than Mars. Imagine what our solar system looks like from this distant body. The sun would provide only enough light to give a deep twilight appearance on its cold surface. All bodies of any significance would be either too dim or too close to the sun to be seen. Eris is a lonely place, indeed.
As twilight ends on our planet’s surface, look through October’s window for the bright planets you can see — Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. Then imagine the distant worlds you can’t.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.