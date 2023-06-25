Near the center of the sun, where temperatures exceed 10 million degrees, two protons collide with enough momentum to overcome their strong electromagnetic repulsion. They fuse, converting one of the protons into a neutron. Then that proton-neutron nucleus (also called a deuterium nucleus) in turn fuses with another proton. Through a series of multiple proton-deuterium collisions, one stable helium nucleus is eventually formed. This all occurs on the average of once in 100 million proton-proton collisions per second. An incredibly rare outcome, indeed!

During the initial fusion event, a positron is produced which is immediately annihilated by a passing electron, producing a high energy gamma ray photon of light. Because the sun has an enormous number of protons (also called hydrogen nuclei), and a small number of those fuse after just a few collisions, enough energy is generated to sustain the reaction for many billions of years. All this powers the sun.

The high energy gamma ray photon produced is absorbed and re-emitted countless times by hydrogen and helium ions as the gamma ray light very slowly diffuses through the sun’s core into its outer regions. How slowly? This tortuous, zigzag path commonly takes as long as 10 million years.

As the gamma ray light nears the surface of the sun, it loses some of its energy shifting its initially very short wavelength into the much longer wavelengths of visible light. It moves into a less dense, cooler region where the hydrogen/helium nuclei (called plasma) along with ions of other elements are transported to the solar surface by convection processes. This is similar to the action of water cells rising in a pot of water shortly before it begins to boil. Traveling deep within the sun, it takes about five days for the hot plasma to rise through the convection zone and reach the solar surface.

Once the surface is breached, the photon of light, streaks into space at … well … the speed of light. During July, when Earth is slightly farther from the sun than average, it reaches our planet in 508 seconds or about 8 minutes 28 seconds. Three milliseconds later, the light strikes a surface feature on our planet, and reflects off it. A few nanoseconds to a few microseconds after that, it reaches our eyes.

Incredible as it might sound, the sunlight you see on a sunny day began its journey to your eyes in a series of nuclear reactions that occurred over 10 million years ago — long before humans walked the earth.

Planets in the evening sky

For the past six months, Venus has become a friend shining in our western evening sky. The brilliant planet drops quickly toward the sun in July and disappears from easy view at month’s end. Because it is now beginning to move between Earth and the sun, it is relatively close to our world, and, therefore, nears its maximum apparent size in the sky. It is now large enough that steadily held binoculars reveal its tiny crescent shape.

Mars and the star Regulus begin the month both shining weakly above Venus in the bright evening twilight. On the evening of July 9, aim binoculars at Venus and place that gleaming world on the lower right of the field. On the upper left, Mars and Regulus shine directly next to each other.

The crescent moon joins the celestial group on July 19 and 20. If the sky is very clear and the horizon is unobstructed, faint Mercury can be spotted hovering just above the horizon and to Venus’ lower right 30 minutes after sunset. Binoculars will certainly help to see this little planet.

Because you are really viewing reflected sunlight, consider that the light from these planets began its journey to you 10 million years ago with proton-proton reactions deep in the core of the sun.