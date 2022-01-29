Goss: Planetary action moves to morning sky

Over the past four years — almost 49 months straight! — we have enjoyed bright planets in our early evening sky. Tonight we find only Jupiter, as it sinks quickly in the southwest 30 minutes after sunset. In another two weeks, it will be lost in the western twilight, not returning to our eastern evening sky until late August. Mercury — the most elusive of the five bright planets — ends our evening planet drought in mid-April but only for two weeks, when it suddenly appears low in the west, hugging the horizon just after sunset.

Say goodbye to Jupiter while it shines to the upper right of the thin crescent moon shortly after sunset Wednesday. This will be an intriguing sight in binoculars with these two very different celestial bodies lying on opposite edges of the binocular field. The sky will likely be too bright to spot Jupiter’s four large moons, but the planet’s luminosity will definitely appear more intense than that of our muted moon.

The early morning sky is a completely different story. Sixty minutes before sunrise, Venus shines brilliantly low in the east-southeast. It is not alone.

Mars has been stealthily moving in this part of the sky since before Christmas. Because it lies on the far side of its orbit from Earth, it appears far dimmer than Venus, and, as a result, it is overlooked by a great many skywatchers. Finding it this week is not difficult, though, if you know a trick. Make a fist and fully extend your arm. Place your fist so that Venus is on its left side. On its lower right is Mars.

They are joined beginning about Feb. 8 by Mercury. The little planet climbs higher in the east southeast after barely appearing in the bright twilight near the horizon. By Feb. 15, it lies to the lower left of both Mars and Venus, being a little more than “1 fist-width” from them. After that, Mercury begins its descent to the horizon and towards the rising sun. By Feb. 20, the planet will be lost in the bright morning twilight.

On Feb. 26, the thin crescent Moon joins the scene, lying just to the right of Venus and Mars. The following morning, an even thinner Moon floats immediately below Mars, forming a near straight line with it and Venus. (Completely unseen because of its dimness, the large asteroid Vesta happens to lie in our sky, one–third of the way between Mars and Venus.)

Venus attains its brightest glow on Feb. 12 — and it definitely will be bright. Through binoculars, the planet gives a dazzling appearance, but if the glasses are precisely focused and held steadily, Venus can be discerned as a tiny crescent, much as it was in mid December. This time, the tips or “horns” of the crescent will point to the upper right, away from the position of the sun still below the horizon.

The mornings around this time present a good opportunity to spot the planet in broad daylight. Simply find Venus, which won’t be hard to do, about 6:50 a.m., some 20 minutes before sunrise. For a convenient reference point, position yourself so that Venus shines just above and to the left of a tree, utility pole or building. As the sky brightens and the sun rises, follow Venus moving to the upper right above your reference guide. You will easily see it many minutes after sunrise, and can follow it all day, weather permitting, until it sets in the southwest about 3 p.m.

While the morning may be cold, it only takes 5 minutes to admire the fascinating planetary action. What a great way to start your day!

John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.