Goss: September’s favorite celestial backdrop is the Milky Way

The images are obtained either by long exposure shots or by adding together (called “stacking”) a series of short exposures. Then, the result is processed, sometimes heavily so, to accentuate the contrast or the colors of specific features and to depress the shading and brightness of others. For instance, the contrast can be increased to bring out dark nebulae and the reds can be enhanced to emphasize star forming nebulae.

The scene then certainly becomes dramatically more interesting, but doesn’t closely resemble what the stargazer actually sees in the sky. (It is a real talent to properly process the images so that they do show interesting celestial objects, but don’t imply the presence of other features that just can’t be seen.)

However, when viewing the Milky Way in person from a dark site, such as along the Blue Ridge Parkway away from the sky glow caused by lights in Roanoke, or from Douthat or Natural Bridge state parks, the sky scene isn’t nearly so dramatic. While certain stars clusters and nebula can be discerned, they don’t jump out.