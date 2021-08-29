Goss: September’s favorite celestial backdrop is the Milky Way

Stargazers know that September is a great time to admire the Milky Way, particularly its southern extent. The weather is generally an improvement from what was commonly encountered a month earlier and the position of the southern Milky Way in the early evening sky is ideal. It is also when many fantastic images of the Milky Way are captured.
As one example out of many, see the beautiful NASA sponsored site Astronomy Picture of the Day. https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap160524.html
In a very general way, all these images featured in travel articles and displayed on the internet are different variations of the same thing. In the foreground lies an interesting earthly feature, perhaps waves lapping on a sandy beach, a stand of tall trees reaching to the sky, or a range of distant snow capped mountains. Behind them all, sweeps the wide, variegated band of the Milky Way galaxy always flowing to the upper left.
Within that band can be seen individual stars of all brightnesses, star clusters, bright star forming nebulae, and dark nebulae consisting of the material of future stars and planets. If a few of these spectacular images are compared side by side, the same stars, the same clusters, and the same nebulae will be found in each one. Interlopers such as passing aircraft, shooting stars or bright planets help differentiate the shots and make them even more interesting.
The images are obtained either by long exposure shots or by adding together (called “stacking”) a series of short exposures. Then, the result is processed, sometimes heavily so, to accentuate the contrast or the colors of specific features and to depress the shading and brightness of others. For instance, the contrast can be increased to bring out dark nebulae and the reds can be enhanced to emphasize star forming nebulae.
The scene then certainly becomes dramatically more interesting, but doesn’t closely resemble what the stargazer actually sees in the sky. (It is a real talent to properly process the images so that they do show interesting celestial objects, but don’t imply the presence of other features that just can’t be seen.)
However, when viewing the Milky Way in person from a dark site, such as along the Blue Ridge Parkway away from the sky glow caused by lights in Roanoke, or from Douthat or Natural Bridge state parks, the sky scene isn’t nearly so dramatic. While certain stars clusters and nebula can be discerned, they don’t jump out.
Individual stars in the Milky Way are more apparent when viewed by the unaided eye than when examining long exposure images. (This is even more so if binoculars are used.) Stargazers can easily pick out the eight stars forming the “Teapot” of Sagittarius, and the 13 twinkling lights tracing the “J-hook” shape of Scorpius. These same patterns, which lie either in or near dense star fields of the Milky Way, are more difficult to discern in some of the images where thousands of stars blur into a subtle, but confusing glow.
Planet positions easily date the images. Two Septembers ago, Jupiter was situated on the western edge of the Milky Way’s band, shining east of the star Antares. So, if a very bright object is in that area, the image is from 2019. Last year, the mighty planet was placed at the eastern edge of the Milky Way. This year, it has moved even farther east, away from the glowing band of innumerable stars, clusters and nebulae. Hence, any Milky Way shots taken this year won’t have bright, unmistakable Jupiter (or the lesser Saturn) in the image.
Look toward the southeast from a dark location shortly after sunset for a bright object. That is Jupiter. Wait another 60 minutes or so for the Milky Way to gradually appear to the planet’s west. What can you see of it?
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.