Goss: The most isolated planet is not so lonely

We often recite the names of the planets with confidence as if they were neatly lined in a row, one placed directly next to its neighbor. Outward from the fiery sun first comes little Mercury, then brilliant Venus, then Earth and red Mars. Just beyond them is the largest planet, Jupiter followed by Saturn, the one with rings. On its other side are the two smaller gas giants, the somewhat mysterious duo of Uranus and Neptune. All neatly ordered. All accounted for. But that really doesn’t convey the true spacing of the planets in the vastness of the solar system, especially in its outer regions. They are not in a row and they are not next to each other.

From our vantage point on Earth

We can see upward of five bright planets. Tonight, it will be only four.

Venus shines conspicuously low in the west shortly after sunset. It won’t rise much higher before it drops quickly towards the set sun as late December approaches.

Mercury hides in the bright morning twilight until it climbs ahead of the sun in late October. Look to the southeast after Oct. 20 for the little world as it brightens above the horizon 40 minutes before sunrise.