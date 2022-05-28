Goss: The sky is not falling and no celestial mishaps are in the offing

Sometimes planetary arrangements in the sky just beg for comment. June features one such occasion. With all the strange claims being put forth right now — among them NASA hiding evidence of alien life on Mars, and the US military’s admission of UFO sightings — it is somewhat surprising that nothing fantastical has been made of what will occur in the June morning sky.

With the mid-month appearance of Mercury sliding below Venus forty minutes before sunrise, all the bright planets will be positioned in the morning sky in order of their distance from the sun. Starting just above the horizon near the sunrise point shines elusive Mercury, followed by bright Venus and red Mars, then bright Jupiter, and lastly, Saturn. This lineup lasts until July 17 when Mercury moves behind the sun, then into the evening sky.

Look 40 minutes before sunrise after June 16 to spot them all. Moreover, those people who know how to locate the just barely visible Uranus, and the definitely invisible Neptune can add those two distant worlds to the planetary lineup.

All the planets, bright and dim, are in the morning sky, all lying west of the soon-to-rise sun. When the sun sets, all the planets will be below the western horizon. No planets will be in the evening sky.

This might prove worrisome to those people who dwell in fringe, unsubstantiated claims. Since nothing lies east of the sun, wouldn’t the solar system tumble over towards the west, sending the planets — including Earth — flying every which way? Fortunately for us, the pull of gravity doesn’t work like that. The sun possesses about 99.9 percent of the solar system’s mass. Of the remainder, Jupiter holds the most. The other planets — Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, Earth, Venus, Mars, and Mercury — just don’t count for much. As a result, it really doesn’t matter in this context where they are situated in their orbits.

A new meteor shower?

One major event which might actually occur — or might not — will likely be covered, perhaps with much overstatement, in the online media. On the overnight of May 30, Earth will pass either through or near a debris stream left in the mid 1990s by Comet Schwassmann-Wachmann 3.

If Earth does indeed intersect the stream, a meteor shower called the Herculids will result. If it passes through a dense portion of that stream, a meteor storm will occur with an incredible 1000 or more meteors per hour!

Due to solar heating as it periodically nears the sun, Schwassmann-Wachmann has been seen breaking apart for almost thirty years, spewing icy debris with sizes ranging from sand grains to baseballs. (In the well-studied 2006 break up of the comet’s nucleus, astronomers counted 68 separate large pieces. Many can be seen in a fascinating Hubble image on the beautiful NASA sponsored site, Astronomy Picture of the Day: apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap060504.html

Astronomers know the orbital path of Earth, and they have an accurate estimated path for the debris stream. They don’t really know how wide or how dense it is, but they do know it is there. The question is: Will Earth and the stream be in the same place at the same time? If so, a meteor shower occurs. If not, nothing.

Three independent teams of meteor researchers predict that the Herculids will happen between 11 p.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday. Look high in the west for the brightest star above the horizon, Arcturus. The meteors will emanate from a spot between it and the Big Dipper. To best appreciate the event, you only need clear skies and a dark viewing location.

If 1,000 or more meteors per hour are seen, it may seem as if the sky is falling. Don’t worry, it is the Herculid meteor shower!