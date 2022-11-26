Goss: The year’s final five weeks are packed with celestial offerings

As the year winds down, the sky has much unfinished business that it absolutely must take care of.

1. Monday night the crescent moon floats below Saturn in the southwest shortly after sunset.

2. Two nights later, it sits directly below Jupiter shining brightly in the west-southwest.

Jupiter happens to lie at a very special point in the sky. Just as Earth has latitude and longitude coordinates so does the celestial sphere. And just as with Earth, there is no obvious physical determination of 0 degrees longitude. On Earth, the global science power of the day stated in 1884 that 0 degrees longitude would run directly through its Greenwich Observatory, near London. In the sky, astronomers chose the point where the ecliptic intersects the celestial equator on the first day of spring. This is where 0 degrees longitude lies — astronomers call it 0 hours Right Ascension. For the remainder of 2022, Jupiter sits almost directly on this spot, just below the Great Square. (It is closest to it on Dec. 17.)

3. The moon continues its eastward path across the celestial dome, approaching unmistakable Mars on Dec. 7. Both the moon and Mars lie in the sky on the opposite side of the sun. Therefore, the moon appears full. Mars is at opposition meaning that it is at its nearest to Earth and is at it brightest in our sky. (Due to Mars’ elliptical orbit, it is actually closest to Earth on Dec. 1, lying some 50 million miles distant.)

Take an extended look at Mars and the moon. As the evening darkness deepens, they both can be found climbing in the east-northeast. Over the next four hours, the very bright full moon creeps nearer to the planet, skirting closest above it about 10:45 p.m.

4. In late November and early December, note where Mars lies among the distant background stars, in particular where it is in relation to the star Aldebaran. Each night, the Red Planet moves a little more westward, seeming to head for the Pleiades star cluster.

This westward movement, called retrograde motion, was a real mystery to skywatchers before Johannes Kepler correctly explained it more than 400 years ago. As Earth overtakes Mars in their orbits around the sun, Mars appears to reverse direction from its typical west to east motion. This is the same effect that occurs with two cars moving in the same direction, but at different speeds. The slower car (Mars) appears to move backward as viewed from the faster car (Earth). Therefore, the slow poke — in our case, Mars — has retrograde motion.

5. In what has become the best and most conveniently viewed meteor shower, the Geminids typically bring 60 or more meteors per hour. This year the wide peak of the shower occurs after 8 a.m. on Dec. 14, so skywatchers can expect to see meteors on Dec. 13 from 8 p.m. until moonrise at 10 p.m. They can then try again Dec. 14 from 8 p.m. until the moon rises at 11 p.m.

6. The moon continues with its visitation of all the bright planets on Dec. 24, thirty minutes after sunset. Those who have a clear, low, southwestern skyline will be able to spot the thin crescent moon nearly hugging the horizon. Just to its right shines Venus emerging from the solar glare after passing behind the sun back on Oct. 22. Immediately above the bright planet hides the much dimmer Mercury. Use binoculars to reveal more clearly this interesting configuration.

7. Two nights later (Dec. 26), the crescent moon returns below Saturn, nearly in the same location that it had on Nov. 28, completing one orbit around Earth.

8. On Dec. 29, the moon will have left the scene, but Mercury will have dropped lower nearly bumping into bright Venus.