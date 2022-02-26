Goss: This March lean back and enjoy our journey around the sun

Finally! Winter is leaving and spring is approaching. Other than prospects of warmer weather, what does the coming equinox mean? What causes the seasons?

Simply put, the seasons are caused by Earth’s 23-degree axial tilt with respect to the plane of its orbit, and that its tilt doesn’t change directions as our planet revolves around the sun. This means that the northward direction of the axis always points in the same direction in the sky — coincidentally, directly towards Polaris, also called the North Star. Polaris always lies 430 light-years above our planet’s north pole — no matter what the season, no matter what time of day. (Sorry, there is no convenient South Star.)

Since the direction of the tilt remains constant, the north/south position of the sun in our sky changes continuously throughout the year. In December, the north pole is tilted furthest away from the sun, giving winter in the northern hemisphere. (The south pole at that time is tilted furthest toward the sun, bringing summer in the southern hemisphere.)

This results in the northern hemisphere having its nights being longer than its days because the sun arcs low across the sky, spending less time above the horizon. It also means that the incident sunlight striking Earth’s surface does so at a greater angle. This spreads the light over a greater area, decreasing its intensity. Consequently, the surface doesn’t heat effectively, leading to generally cooler temperatures in the winter months of December, January and February.

When Earth reaches the vernal (or spring) equinox on March 20, the north and south poles have the same angle — 90 degrees — with respect to the direction of the sun. The sun then appears 93 million miles over the equator. Its incident light isn’t spread as much as it was in December, and, as a result, the surface heats more effectively than it did three months earlier. As the name suggests, at the equinox, the day and night are equal — both are 12 hours long. This applies for any location on Earth, not just in Virginia.

At this time, the direction of our planet’s travel around the sun is perpendicular to the direction of the sun, and the north pole is tilted away from that direction of travel. (And, oppositely, the south pole is tilted towards Earth’s direction of travel.) It is as if the planet leans backward somewhat as its south pole slides forward.

By the time June 21 arrives, the north pole makes its shallowest angle with respect to the sun, resulting in the sun arcing higher, which in turn gives long days and short nights in the northern hemisphere. Sunlight falling on the surface is at its most intense, generally resulting in warmer temperatures. (The southern hemisphere now experiences its winter.)

At odds with what is believed by too many people, the warm summer is not caused by Earth being closer to the sun. One reason is that this explanation doesn’t take into account warm weather in the southern hemisphere in December, January and February. Another reason is that Earth is actually 3% farther from the sun in July than it is in January.

In three more months on Sept. 23, Earth reaches the autumnal equinox. Like during the vernal equinox six months prior, the sun is positioned 93 million miles above Earth’s equator, and slowly moves southward in the sky. The north pole is now tipped toward our planet’s direction of travel around the sun, as if it is stumbling forward. Again, like with the vernal equinox, the length of day and night is the same — 12 hours.

When December is reached, we repeat the process again. For now, though, lean back on our tilted world and enjoy the coming weather.

John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.