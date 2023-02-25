Two eye-catching objects shine in the west shortly after sunset tonight. Sometimes called “evening stars,” an incorrect term, they bear watching this week.

They are not stars at all, but planets. Venus is the brighter one with Jupiter shining above it — at least for now.

Jupiter has been a celestial feature creeping across our early evening sky since August. Back then, it rose shortly after sunset and dominated its part of the sky. Now, however, while still being bright, it is easily outshone — quite literally — by Venus, which has become much more noticeable in the west since early January.

Over the past six months, Earth has sped far ahead of Jupiter in its orbit, enough so that on April 10 they lie on opposite sides of the sun. Until then, Jupiter drops closer to the set sun each evening as it swings behind it.

Venus, on the other hand, was behind the sun last Oct. 22. Since then, it has moved away from it, and has been slowly catching up to our slower moving Earth. Bright Venus’ apparent movement in the sky is becoming more noticeable as it climbs higher each evening shortly after sunset. In early January, it appeared much closer to the sun, setting only 75 minutes after it. Now, Venus sets nearly 2 ½ hours after the sun.

Watch the western scene all this week. On Wednesday night, Venus and Jupiter appear closest to each other with their separation equaling the apparent diameter of the moon, ½ degree. For easier viewing, admire them through binoculars.

Their apparent close proximity to each other is due to their line-of-sight viewing. They are actually nowhere near each other in three-dimensional space — Jupiter is 409 million miles farther than Venus.

After Wednesday, Venus continues moving higher and away from Jupiter, while the mighty planet slowly sinks closer to the set sun. After the first full day of spring, March 21, Jupiter drops low enough to become difficult to spot in the bright twilight sky.

Even so, try looking for it very low in the west 8 p.m. March 22. Use binoculars to catch a sliver of a moon showing the thinnest of crescents floating immediately above the planet.

Jupiter sits in eastern Pisces until mid May when it slides into the next zodiacal constellation to the east, Aries. Is anything going on in central and western Pisces?

Many people who were born on March 27 or 28 think of the sun as being in Aries on that date. It may come as a surprise to some that the sun actually is firmly placed in the neighboring constellation Pisces. And it may come as a bigger surprise that a small portion of the sun is in a completely different constellation, one that is not a member of the zodiac, and one that many people have never heard of.

Like states, constellations have officially recognized boundaries. Today the sun lies in central Aquarius heading eastward in its annual journey around the sky. From March 13 through April 19, though, the sun is found moving along the ecliptic within the confines of Pisces. Because the sun spans a certain angular width in the sky (which equals ½ degree), and because its eastward path of travel on the ecliptic is slanted, it takes 12 to 36 hours for its disk to fully leave one constellation and enter the next.

With that in mind, on either March 27 or 28 (the date depends on when leap year occurs), the sun slides across a corner of the constellation Cetus, the whale — not its whole disk, but up 10% of it. This year that incursion begins on March 27 at 11:30 p.m. and ends on March 28 at 2 p.m.