We are entering a period of the year when the days are long and the nights are short. For the next 12 weeks, the sun rises before 6:25 a.m. and sets after 8:10 p.m., making each of our days in the Roanoke area as having more than 13 hours, 45 minutes of sun. (Daylight hours for places farther north are even longer. Boston, for instance, has 14 hours, four minutes of daylight, while Seattle tacks on another 15 minutes to that.)

Daylight hours continue to lengthen until June 21, the first day of summer, when it reaches 14 hours, 45 minutes in Roanoke. The trend then reverses, dropping back to 13 hours, 45 minutes by Aug. 1.

While we know that July 4, with its long days and warm weather, is definitely in the summer, we often forget that Sept. 22 with its 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight is still summer, albeit its last day. June 20, with its long daylight hours and short nights, is still spring, even though it is one day shy of and 30 seconds short of being the longest day of the year. So summer has a wide range of daylight hours.

We are in need of a word that describes this time of year with its long days and short nights. Either it currently doesn’t exist, or if it does, it isn’t used in this manner. We already have winter, spring, summer, and fall. But these words indicate the three months directly following a solstice or an equinox, not the three months centered on them. They do not reflect the length of daylight hours for that span of year.

And remember that we are in the same predicament with the short days and long nights of late fall and early winter. No term currently is used to describe this three month period, either.

Any suitable candidates? Most established terms in science originate either from Latin or ancient Greek. Some of the more modern terms have a much more humorous bent such as “Big Bang,” or “quark,” or a more mysterious feel such as “boson,” or “quantum this or that.”

We need two words that have a nice ring to them, and are not too cumbersome. We turn to Latin for “longasolis” — long daylight — for May 1 through Aug. 1, and “longanoctes” — long nights — for Nov. 1 through Feb. 1. Sound good? Not sure.

Should we still search?

One consequence of long daylight hours is that full evening darkness arrives quite late — after 9:30 p.m. in May, and after 10 p.m. in late June.

Head outside May 16 and look skyward toward the west-northwest. Brilliant Venus dazzles, but it is not our intended destination. Above it twinkle two stars, parallel to the horizon. Those are the twin stars of Gemini, Castor (the dimmer one), and Pollux. To Pollux’s left is a third component, again, with a similar brightness as the first two. This is not a star, but Mars, temporarily forming the “Triplets of Gemini.”

The fourth week of May features a fascinating scene in that same part of the sky. Look for the crescent moon, sporting a good degree of earthshine, on the evenings of May 22, 23, and 24. On the first night, it floats below brilliant Venus, which shines just below Castor and Pollux, which, in turn, lie below a similarly bright but red Mars. The next night finds the moon between Venus and the Twins. The third night sees the moon, now a thicker, brighter crescent standing above them all.

Even though it is later at night, it pays going outside to see the celestial sights during … longasolis. Does it work now?