Goss: Where is James Webb tonight?

July was definitely a month when astronomy was repeatedly in the news — all in good ways, too. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) wowed the public as well as normally reserved astronomers and physicists. On July 12, NASA released the telescope’s first four high-quality images and first detailed spectral chart.

We tend to forget that these incredible images were taken of specific targets in the sky. These objects are really up there. But where?

JWST’s first image was a so-called “deep field” shot showing thousands of very early galaxies. This small area of the sky is in the far southern constellation Volans, which is never visible in Virginia.

Another image captured the Southern Ring Nebula. While technically visible from Virginia, it is not a suitable celestial target for observatories in the continental U.S. It never rises high enough in January and February evening skies for a meaningful view.

Webb’s first spectral chart was of WASP-96b, a planet vaguely similar to Jupiter but in a star system 1,100 light-years away. It, too, is not visible from Virginia as it lies in the southern constellation Phoenix.

One more southern sky target was featured: The spectacular Eta Carina nebula, a complex, star-forming region that, unfortunately, can’t be seen from Virginia either.

A fifth image, and a fantastic one at that, was of “Stephan’s Quintet.” This system of four gravitationally interacting galaxies, along with a much closer foreground galaxy, can be found in our August evening sky. In the east after darkness falls rises the Great Square, four stars of slightly dimmer brightness than the seven major stars of the Big Dipper. At this time of year, most people see the Square as a giant diamond. Stephan’s Quintet is located just west of the western diamond star, called almost embarrassingly “Scheat,” twinkling on the northwest edge of the constellation Pegasus. Stephan’s Quintet lies one-third of the way between Scheat and the bright star Deneb in the neighboring constellation Cygnus.

NASA regularly emphasizes that the Webb telescope is not in Earth orbit, but is positioned nearly 1 million miles beyond Earth — far enough that it can conduct no repair or servicing missions. It moves in a six-month orbit around a rather strange point in the sky known as Lagrange Point 2, or just L2. Its existence results when a massive body (Earth) orbits a much more massive body (the sun).

The gravity of the sun and Earth act simultaneously upon an object (in this case, a space telescope) parked at that location, causing it to be pulled along with Earth as Earth travels around the sun. But what is really strange about L2 is that a spacecraft can orbit it even though nothing is there. Its orbit isn’t perfectly stable but stable enough so that it can last more than a year before it begins to drift too far from that special point. Then the craft needs to be repositioned, using precious on-board fuel.

So, where is L2 in our night sky and how far it is from Earth? It always lies directly opposite the sun. Therefore, as the sun sets in the west, L2 rises in the east, and it follows the ecliptic just as the sun does.

On Aug. 14, Saturn reaches its closest point to Earth and lies opposite the sun. Consequently, L2 is located right next to Saturn in the sky. On this evening, the sun is 93 million miles in one direction and L2 is one million miles in the other, with Saturn lying another 823 million miles beyond L2.

Since Webb orbits L2, its position changes daily. So where is Webb tonight? It lies southwest of L2 and southeast of the “Teapot” of Sagittarius.

When future image releases amaze you, remember that Webb is always someplace in the sky, slowly orbiting the continuously moving L2.