 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Got a parking ticket? Roanoke might owe you a refund
0 comments

Got a parking ticket? Roanoke might owe you a refund

Only $5 for 5 months

Drivers who received a parking ticket in Roanoke over the past three years might be owed a refund, according to the findings of a city audit.

The report found a problem that could have led to tickets being issued when a warning was intended. Warnings are given for first-time violations of parking time limits, no parking zones and other specified offenses, according to PARK Roanoke’s website.

A ticket for those infractions typically runs about $20.

The problem could have affected tickets issued between Jan. 1, 2017, and March 25, 2020, according to an announcement from the city. The nature of the error wasn’t specified but officials said steps taken to prevent it from reoccurring included upgrading ticket system software, implementing periodic spot audits and rereading current city code.

A refund program has been established by the city and Lancor Parking, which manages PARK Roanoke. Refund requests can be filed online through Sept. 1, 2021.

Approved refunds will include the amount of the original fine, any associated fees and compounded interest. Claimants are asked to allow up to 10 business days for a response, and three to six weeks for a refund to be processed.

Refunds can be requested by going online to www.parkroanoke.com. A small banner for the refund program is stripped across the top of the site’s homepage.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Drive-thru birthday celebration in Roanoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert