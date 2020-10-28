Gov. Northam signs into law police reform bills inspired by George Floyd's death in custody

Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bundle of police bills into law Wednesday, including limiting police use of chokeholds and prohibiting police from serving search warrants without first announcing themselves.
The Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed a wave of bills during a special session this month in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody earlier this year in Minneapolis.
“Too many families, in Virginia and across our nation, live in fear of being hurt or killed by police,” Northam said in a statement. “These new laws represent a tremendous step forward in rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."
Northam signed a bill sponsored by Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, that would mandate additional crisis intervention training for police officers. Law enforcement agencies in the Roanoke and New River valleys have been ahead of the curve on providing this training to its officers, which helps them identify when someone's behavior is the result of a mental illness, developmental disability or substance abuse.
“These programs provide the skills and services that allow officers, our first responders, to appropriately redirect people to services and away from incarceration," said Victoria Cochran, who helped develop CIT training in the New River Valley and is the former deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security under former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. "This helps both the individuals involved, eases overincarceration and keeps our communities safer.”
Northam also signed legislation that would create a statewide curriculum for police training academies, improve the process to decertify police officers to prevent bad ones from working in another agency and improve the ability for law enforcement officials to share personnel information about officers no longer on the force.
Northam also signed bills to do the following:
• Grant localities stronger review and disciplinary authority for civilian review boards.
• Demilitarize police departments by prohibiting the acquisition of certain military equipment.
• Require police officers to intervene when a colleague is using or attempting to use excessive use of force and to render aid to someone harmed by the use of force.
• Make it illegal for members of law enforcement to have sex with someone in their custody.
Northam has recommended that legislation that would allow people incarcerated in prisons and jails to reduce their sentence not go into effect until July 2022 in order to give the Department of Corrections time to prepare for its implementation.
Under the bills, inmates can qualify for what legislators and advocates have referred to as "good time credit," which reduces the actual time the person has to serve. There are various exemptions to exclude people convicted of serious violent offenses from receiving the expanded credit time. They would also have to participate in certain counseling and education programs and not have any disciplinary issues.
Currently, people behind bars can earn a maximum of 4.5 days off for every 30 days served. This legislation would allow for up to 15 days off for every 30 days served.
“After generations of work on this issue, we are finally taking steps to hold police accountable and rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve," Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, said in a statement. "It’s a new day in Virginia.”
