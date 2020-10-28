Gov. Northam signs into law police reform bills inspired by George Floyd's death in custody

Northam also signed legislation that would create a statewide curriculum for police training academies, improve the process to decertify police officers to prevent bad ones from working in another agency and improve the ability for law enforcement officials to share personnel information about officers no longer on the force.

Northam also signed bills to do the following:

• Grant localities stronger review and disciplinary authority for civilian review boards.

• Demilitarize police departments by prohibiting the acquisition of certain military equipment.

• Require police officers to intervene when a colleague is using or attempting to use excessive use of force and to render aid to someone harmed by the use of force.

• Make it illegal for members of law enforcement to have sex with someone in their custody.

Northam has recommended that legislation that would allow people incarcerated in prisons and jails to reduce their sentence not go into effect until July 2022 in order to give the Department of Corrections time to prepare for its implementation.