Gov. Northam to discuss COVID today amid rising hospital admission rates

Gov. Ralph Northam last week signed off his news briefing on COVID-19 by saying he would not likely have another until after Thanksgiving.
Then three days later, he tightened up restrictions on public gatherings, limiting them to 25 people, and gave the go-ahead to the health department to start citing businesses that flout masks and distancing mandates.
He’s scheduled to hold another briefing 2 p.m. today.
The update comes on a day that 11.2% of Virginia’s hospital patients have COVID-19. That’s 3.7 percentage points higher than a month ago.
On Tuesday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association board of directors and Virginia hospital executives issued a joint statement, saying case counts are rising and straining resources.
“If the trend continues, it will place greater strain on hospital team members including doctors and nurses, therapists and custodians, and food service and support staff who have bravely worked to help patients throughout the COVID-19 ordeal. Surges in infections and hospitalizations increases their risk for exposure to illness. For the good of the Commonwealth and all its communities, our goal is to avoid these scenarios,” the statement said.
On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 99 new admissions with 1,469 of the 13,091 hospital patients having infections. Of them, 318 were in intensive care units and 126 were on ventilators.
The state’s hospitals have the capacity to treat about 16,500 patients and have plans to be able to surge to 20,000 beds.
The problem, though, as Ballad Health is finding in Virginia’s far west coalfields is that having beds and having enough healthy doctors, nurses and other staff are two different problems.
Ballad reported Wednesday 250 of its health care workers in quarantine while its inpatient counts have surged upwards the past few weeks, hitting new records daily. COO Eric Deaton said during a news briefing that records were shattered on the number of patients seen, admitted and dying.
“Unfortunately, this a very momentous occasion for the Appalachian Highlands,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is pretty bad news for our region,” he said.
For months, Ballad Health officials have pleaded with the people they serve to wear masks, practice distancing and have expressed frustration that so many ignore the health measures, thinking they are just fearmongering.
They’ve brought patients, family members and staffers to their weekly briefings to share the stories behind the numbers.
Jamie Swift said they’ll keep on telling them, hoping to get through to folks before its them or their families being admitted to ICU beds, or worse, being turned away because they are beyond capacity.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine warned in recent social media posts that he anticipates in coming weeks cutting of care to all non-emergency care. The system’s modeling shows that its inpatients with the virus will increase from 250 to 350 in a few weeks.
“Some people laugh off masks, and eschew social distancing. Inconvenient? Yes. Are we all fatigued and wish this was over? Yes. Is our collective fatigue and doubt understandable? No question about it -- yes! Even as we implore upon everyone to take this seriously, this comes with true empathy for why there is doubt and why people do push back. There is no anger on our part. We just know what we are seeing and it renders us totally helpless if our hospitals get overwhelmed,” Levine wrote. “All I can say is that people are suffering. People we care about. Our nurses and health care providers are giving it all they have and it’s heartbreaking to see what they are going through. The lasting harm that will result as many of these heroes pull back from the exhaustion and move on to something else is hard to quantify right now. But everyone will pay this price for a time to come.”
Most of the people Ballad serves live in Tennessee’s Tri-Cities region. Tennessee’s governor has not required masks or limited social gatherings the same way Virginia’s has.
Hospitals in Near Southwest Virginia, which includes the Roanoke and New River valleys, on Wednesday reported numbers similar to last week’s report. The weekly report by Carilion Clinic, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and the Salem VA showed 208 patients with COVID in their hospitals, 36 of them in the ICU and 22 on vents. Another 26 patients are suspected of having the virus and are awaiting test confirmation.
On Tuesday, public health officials reported 32 people who live in Roanoke and 42 who live in the Alleghany Health District were in the hospital.
On Wednesday, Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Valley said a rise in cases among those aged 25 to 59 is putting a strain on local hospitals.
"Our hospital systems are feeling a pinch, and that’s because there's more community spread in our working population," Bissell said. "That’s kind of the big news in the New River Valley, that we have an upward trend in our working age adults."
The district reported earlier in the week that 44 people with confirmed cases were in the hospital and another five were thought to have the illness but were awaiting test results.
As a region, Southwest Virginia has seen its percentage of hospital beds used by COVID patients rise to 14.7% as of Tuesday. The region was initially spared an onslaught of infections with just 4% of its patients with the virus on May 1 when hospitals restarted surgeries and other nonessential procedures.
The rate remained at 6.6% through mid-September but nearly doubled by mid-October.
Statewide the percentage of COVID hospital patients was about 7.5% in September and October but jumped to 11.2% by Wednesday.
Staff writer Henri Gendreau contributed to this report.
