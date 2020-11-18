Gov. Northam to discuss COVID today amid rising hospital admission rates

“Some people laugh off masks, and eschew social distancing. Inconvenient? Yes. Are we all fatigued and wish this was over? Yes. Is our collective fatigue and doubt understandable? No question about it -- yes! Even as we implore upon everyone to take this seriously, this comes with true empathy for why there is doubt and why people do push back. There is no anger on our part. We just know what we are seeing and it renders us totally helpless if our hospitals get overwhelmed,” Levine wrote. “All I can say is that people are suffering. People we care about. Our nurses and health care providers are giving it all they have and it’s heartbreaking to see what they are going through. The lasting harm that will result as many of these heroes pull back from the exhaustion and move on to something else is hard to quantify right now. But everyone will pay this price for a time to come.”