Gov. Ralph Northam elected co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission

RICHMOND — Fellow governors have elected Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam the new co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Northam will serve a one-year term and will work closely with the commission’s federally designated co-chair. The commission approves funds for grants for wide-ranging projects in the region every year for things like highway and sewer system improvement projects, technical education, and community health initiatives. For Southwest Virginia, these grants help push it toward diversifying its regional economy hurt by the sharp downtown in coal.

“It’s an honor to be elected to this role, and I look forward to working with leaders across the Appalachian region to advance our shared priorities and support the region's needs,” Northam said in a statement on Wednesday. “Appalachia is a vital part of Virginia, and America, with a unique history and culture, beautiful landscapes, and resilient people.”

Northam, who is from the Eastern Shore, has been particularly interested in rural Virginia, making numerous trips to western part of the state during his four-year term, which ends the beginning of next year.